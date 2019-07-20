2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 has a V6 with 385 HP

A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the GLC facelift. Weeks later, the Mercedes-AMG decided to show us the range topping AMG GLC 63 versions.





But now we have a middle brother: the AMG GLC 43 facelift. The special version will be available also on the Coupe variant of the SUV and all the exterior, interior and performance specs are the same.





On the outside we see a new radiator grille, bigger air intakes, a splitter and a new air diffuser. There are also bigger brakes and wheels and, of course, a new arrangement for the tail pipes.





Under the hood, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 comes with a V6 3.0 liter petrol unit which can deliver 385 horsepower. The nine speed automatic transmission and the 4Matic all-wheel drive are standard. As a result, the performance mid-SUV will run from not to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 250 km/h.

