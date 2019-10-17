2020 Mazda2 UK pricing announced
17 October 2019 18:07:39
Mazda2 is already for a long time on the market so it needs some improvements in order to continue to appeal to clients. Mazda has operated some changes and introduces us the 2020 version. Arriving in dealerships at the end of November, the enhanced 2020 Mazda2 will be offered with a simplified five-model range, exclusively powered by Mazda’s 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine - which for the first time is matched to Mazda’s M Hybrid mild-hybrid system.
The upgraded Mazda2 is marked out by the adoption of the latest evolution of Mazda’s KODO design. The new grille features a mesh pattern, bringing it into line with the style seen on the all-new Mazda3 hatchback, while the wider signature wing and revised headlights heighten the Mazda2’s sporty appearance. At the rear, the redesigned bumper gives the impression of a lower stance on the road.
Inside, revisions to dashboard trims, air vent louvres, door inserts and the instrument hood are examples of how improvements to materials and design have enhanced the Mazda2’s already upmarket interior. Highlighting Mazda’s driver centred focus, the new front seats feature a more advanced design and structure that better supports the body and helps maintain a posture in which the pelvis is upright and the spine maintains a natural S-shaped curve. The comfort of all occupants has also been considered with a host of upgrades designed to improve refinement and interior quietness. New damping materials have been added in the cabin and a reduced gap around the base of the B-Pillar further upgrades sound insulation, as do revised sealing rubbers between the roof panel and the boot.
Already a supermini well-regarded for its handling, subtle updates have enhanced its driver appeal with changes that include use of a urethane top mount in the rear dampers and revisions to the power steering to improve response and feel. In addition, the 2020 Mazda2 features G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) - the evolved version of Mazda’s GVC system, which now uses the brakes to apply direct yaw movement control in addition to the previous system’s engine control.
Fitted to all manual transmission cars, the 2020 Mazda2 benefits from mild-hybridisation with the debut of Mazda M Hybrid. Utilising a belt-integrated start generator (B-ISG) and brake regeneration it mobilises the B-ISG’s power generation to make the most of the energy stored in the capacitor to reduce load on the engine and enable quick restart to help lower emissions and improve fuel economy with extended auto engine stop time. As a result manual versions of the 2020 Mazda2 emit 94-95g/km depending on trim level.
Priced at £15,795, the 75ps SE-L entry point to the range features a standard equipment tally that includes rear parking sensors, 15-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, climate control and cruise control. SE-L Nav, Sport Nav and GT Sport Nav models are powered by the 90ps version of 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine and feature Mazda Connect navigation with a seven-inch colour touch-screen, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, the safety equipment tally is enhanced with Front Smart City Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning and Lane-keep Assist.
