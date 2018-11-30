2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain
30 November 2018 05:19:51
|Tweet
Earlier this year, during the 2018 New Yok Auto Show we have seen the new Lincoln Aviator prototype. Now, it is time to enjoy the real one which was unveiled during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.
As you would expect, the production model borrows lots of design cues we have seen on the prototype and according to the US officials, the style was inspired by aeronautical history.
The instruments and gauges draw inspiration from Bell and Ross, a watchmaking company renowned for its devotion to aviation-inspired design. But this is not all. the pattern of aircraft runway lights inpired the perforation pattern that you can see on the leather seats. Also, the car has a "glass cockpit" with a mssive 12.3 inch digital instrument panel and a head-up display.
Under the hood of the new Aviator you will see a petrol powered biturbo 3.0 liter V6 engine which can deliver 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a 10-speed automatic transmission and is managed by an all-wheel drive system.
If you are intrested to save the whales or the polar bears, Lincoln will offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a twin-turbocharged engine. The system delivers 450 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1933 Lincoln Series 251 KB Willoughby Panel BroughamEngine: V12, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 395.9 nm / 292.0 ft lbs @ 1200 rpm
2002 Lincoln Continental ConceptEngine: V12, Power: 308.7 kw / 414 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 5270 rpm
2004 Lincoln Mark X ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 387.76 nm / 286 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Lincoln Navicross ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2001 Lincoln Mk 9 Coupe ConceptN/AN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...
Custom Cars
2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on track
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...