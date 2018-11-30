Home » News » Lincoln » 2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain

2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain

30 November 2018 05:19:51

Earlier this year, during the 2018 New Yok Auto Show we have seen the new Lincoln Aviator prototype. Now, it is time to enjoy the real one which was unveiled during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. 

As you would expect, the production model borrows lots of design cues we have seen on the prototype and according to the US officials, the style was inspired by aeronautical history. 

The instruments and gauges draw inspiration from Bell and Ross, a watchmaking company renowned for its devotion to aviation-inspired design. But this is not all. the pattern of aircraft runway lights inpired the perforation pattern that you can see on the leather seats. Also, the car has a "glass cockpit" with a mssive 12.3 inch digital instrument panel and a head-up display. 

2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain
2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain Photos
Under the hood of the new Aviator you will see a petrol powered biturbo 3.0 liter V6 engine which can deliver 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a 10-speed automatic transmission and is managed by an all-wheel drive system. 

If you are intrested to save the whales or the polar bears, Lincoln will offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a twin-turbocharged engine. The system delivers 450 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Lincoln, New Vehicles

2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain Photos (6 photos)
  • 2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain
  • 2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain
  • 2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain
  • 2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Kia Niro EV lands in US

    2019 Kia Niro EV lands in US

  2. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk available in UK

    Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk available in UK

  3. Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled

    Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled

  4.  
  5. Hyundai Palisade unveiled in the US

    Hyundai Palisade unveiled in the US

  6. Mopar introduces 200 parts for 2020 Jeep Gladiator

    Mopar introduces 200 parts for 2020 Jeep Gladiator

  7. 2019 Nissan Maxima and 2019 Murano available in US

    2019 Nissan Maxima and 2019 Murano available in US

Related Specs

  1. 1933 Lincoln Series 251 KB Willoughby Panel Brougham

    Engine: V12, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 395.9 nm / 292.0 ft lbs @ 1200 rpm

  2. 2002 Lincoln Continental Concept

    Engine: V12, Power: 308.7 kw / 414 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 5270 rpm

  3. 2004 Lincoln Mark X Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 387.76 nm / 286 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 2003 Lincoln Navicross Concept

    Engine: V8N/AN/A

  5. 2001 Lincoln Mk 9 Coupe Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Audi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one chargeAudi e-tron GT is here and can do 400 kilometers with only one charge
Audi unveiled the all-new e-tron GT concept during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. The new protoype was developed by Audi Sport and it is also made in ...

Custom Cars

2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Alpina is renowned for its work on BMW models. We are used to see mainly 3, 5 or 7 Series. But, considering the love for SUV's felt even here in Europe, ...

Future Cars

Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybridsPeugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...

Market News

Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in ChinaVolkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most ...

Gadgets

Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars tooMazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...

Various News

The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UKThe new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK
Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Video - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on trackVideo - Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 spied on track
In 2019, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new generation CLA. As we know, the car will be based on the new A-Class architecture and will also come with the ...
Copyright CarSession.com