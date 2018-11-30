2020 Lincoln Aviator is here and it has a plug-in powertrain

Earlier this year, during the 2018 New Yok Auto Show we have seen the new Lincoln Aviator prototype. Now, it is time to enjoy the real one which was unveiled during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.





As you would expect, the production model borrows lots of design cues we have seen on the prototype and according to the US officials, the style was inspired by aeronautical history.





The instruments and gauges draw inspiration from Bell and Ross, a watchmaking company renowned for its devotion to aviation-inspired design. But this is not all. the pattern of aircraft runway lights inpired the perforation pattern that you can see on the leather seats. Also, the car has a "glass cockpit" with a mssive 12.3 inch digital instrument panel and a head-up display.





Under the hood of the new Aviator you will see a petrol powered biturbo 3.0 liter V6 engine which can deliver 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via a 10-speed automatic transmission and is managed by an all-wheel drive system.





If you are intrested to save the whales or the polar bears, Lincoln will offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a twin-turbocharged engine. The system delivers 450 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque.





