2020 Lexus LS500 Inspiration unveiled

Lexus wants to show its clients that it can create custom cars with special features. All for some extra money. The right shade of an exquisite color can elevate even the most polished design to a higher level. The 2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series exemplifies the power of color with a new, limited production exterior and interior combination that gives the flagship sedan an unmistakable visual presence.





The fourth Inspiration Series vehicle from Lexus, the LS 500 is the first sedan to get this exclusive treatment. It starts with a unique new exterior color, Deep Garnet. Garnet, a deep, metallic shade of red that shimmers in direct sun yet has a deep, lustrous tone in the shade. The vibrant color is complimented by standard 20-inch wheels finished in Black Vapor Chrome. Like the Deep Garnet paint, these wheels glimmer in the sun yet retain a polished, subdued look in the shade that accentuates the LS 500’s elegant proportions.





Inside there is standard White leather trim used on the seats, center console and door panels. The semi-analine leather uses a dyeing process that gives it a bright white color that stands in stark contrast to the black dashboard, steering wheel and carpet. It’s a dramatic look that is further accentuated by the standard Kiriko glass trim on the door panels. Previously only available with the Executive Package, Kiriko glass is one of the LS’s most striking interior design flourishes. The intricate design of each Kiriko panel reflects both the smooth white door trim and the dark Mark Levinson speaker grills, making the glass the perfect bridge between light and dark. Additional Inspiration Series touches include blue LED dash lighting and “Lexus” puddle lamps that welcome you at each door.





Like all 2020 LS 500s, the Inspiration Series is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine with twin turbochargers that develop 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. In RWD form, the LS 500 delivers a 0-60 time of 4.6seconds.The available AWD system features a TORSEN®limited-slip center differential to further enhance grip, traction and cornering stability.





Limited to just 300 units in the U.S., the 2020 LS 500 Inspiration Edition goes on sale this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

















Tags: 2020 lexus ls500 inspiration, lexus, lexus ls500, lexus inspiration

Posted in Lexus, New Vehicles