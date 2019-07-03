2020 Lexus LS500 Inspiration unveiled
3 July 2019 18:11:14
|Tweet
Lexus wants to show its clients that it can create custom cars with special features. All for some extra money. The right shade of an exquisite color can elevate even the most polished design to a higher level. The 2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series exemplifies the power of color with a new, limited production exterior and interior combination that gives the flagship sedan an unmistakable visual presence.
The fourth Inspiration Series vehicle from Lexus, the LS 500 is the first sedan to get this exclusive treatment. It starts with a unique new exterior color, Deep Garnet. Garnet, a deep, metallic shade of red that shimmers in direct sun yet has a deep, lustrous tone in the shade. The vibrant color is complimented by standard 20-inch wheels finished in Black Vapor Chrome. Like the Deep Garnet paint, these wheels glimmer in the sun yet retain a polished, subdued look in the shade that accentuates the LS 500’s elegant proportions.
Inside there is standard White leather trim used on the seats, center console and door panels. The semi-analine leather uses a dyeing process that gives it a bright white color that stands in stark contrast to the black dashboard, steering wheel and carpet. It’s a dramatic look that is further accentuated by the standard Kiriko glass trim on the door panels. Previously only available with the Executive Package, Kiriko glass is one of the LS’s most striking interior design flourishes. The intricate design of each Kiriko panel reflects both the smooth white door trim and the dark Mark Levinson speaker grills, making the glass the perfect bridge between light and dark. Additional Inspiration Series touches include blue LED dash lighting and “Lexus” puddle lamps that welcome you at each door.
Like all 2020 LS 500s, the Inspiration Series is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine with twin turbochargers that develop 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. In RWD form, the LS 500 delivers a 0-60 time of 4.6seconds.The available AWD system features a TORSEN®limited-slip center differential to further enhance grip, traction and cornering stability.
Limited to just 300 units in the U.S., the 2020 LS 500 Inspiration Edition goes on sale this fall. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.
2020 Lexus LS500 Inspiration unveiled Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Lexus HPX ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2003 Lexus IS 430 ConceptEngine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs
2008 Lexus IS-FEngine: 2UR-GSE V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 503.01 nm / 371 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1994 Lexus Landau ConceptEngine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A
2005 Lexus LF-A ConceptN/AN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Karma Automotive Revero GT inspired by aviation
Even if it's not so popular in Europe, Karma Automotive has an increasing presence in the US. The Southern-Californian luxury electric manufacturer embarked ...
Even if it's not so popular in Europe, Karma Automotive has an increasing presence in the US. The Southern-Californian luxury electric manufacturer embarked ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Nissan celebrates its ten millionth vechile produced in Sunderland
Nissan is building cars in the UK for a long time. Now, it is ready to celebrate an important milestone:the ten millionth vehicle rolls of the production line. ...
Nissan is building cars in the UK for a long time. Now, it is ready to celebrate an important milestone:the ten millionth vehicle rolls of the production line. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...