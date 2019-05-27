2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport announced

It has been a while since Land Rover unveiled the new Discovery Sport, so the compact crossover needed some updates. The 2020 version of the car comes with new front and rear bumpers, grille design and LED lights.





Inside, the spacious 5+2 interior has been transformed with a completely new infotainment interface and the latest connectivity, plus a more flexible seating arrangement with up to 24 combinations. A new powertrain lineup for 2020 now includes the electrified option of a 48-volt 296hp mild-hybrid (MHEV) engine.





Customers can choose from 12 premium exterior paint colors and the option of a black contrast roof. All S, SE and HSE models feature Silver Atlas detailing on the grille, tailgate finisher and badging scripts, while purposeful R-Dynamic vehicles feature Shadow Atlas exterior accents, contrast stitching on the steering wheel and branded treadplates inside.





The new center console and introduction of more premium materials throughout transforms the interior of the Discovery Sport to create a practical, high quality space with added refinement. A clean, elegant three-spoke multi-function steering wheel with capacitive switches, a modern and easy-to-read instrument cluster and a 10-inch Touch Pro infotainment system, now standard, all contribute to creating a modern and well considered interior design.





Owners can personalize their vehicle with an optional Black Exterior Pack, available on both core and R-Dynamic models. The Black Exterior Pack features additional Narvik Black detailing on the grille and fender vents, extending to the hood and tailgate lettering. For the first time, Land Rover will now offer an optimized 21-inch wheel for the Discovery Sport. This complements the suite of 10 wheel designs across four sizes – ranging from 18 to 21-inches – that allow customers to personalize their vehicles even further.





Alongside a new key fob design, owners can add a powered tailgate and the Land Rover Activity Key – all intended to streamline the customer experience. These are available with a series of accessory packs that offer added functionality to the vehicle practicality, connectivity, driver assistance and parking. All-new optional Pet Pack accessories are designed to improve the Discovery Sport experience for owners and pets, alike.





Another new technology called ‘ClearSight Ground View’ has also been introduced to help drivers navigate high city curbs or tackle rough terrain by projecting camera imagery that offers a virtual 180-degree view beneath the vehicle onto the central touchscreen1. This is the realization of ‘Transparent Bonnet’ technology, first previewed by Land Rover in 2014.

















