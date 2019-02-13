2020 Kia Sportage showcased in Chicago

The new Sportage was already introduced on the European market, but on the American market is just making an entrance. Kia used this year Chicago Motor Show to offer us the US version of the 2020 Kia Sportage.

It has a bold new look, a new S trim, more convenience and available driver-assist features, and a standard 8-inch touchscreen for LX, S and EX variants.

The significant exterior design changes for 2020 include new headlights with available LED turn indicators, redesigned projector-beam fog lights, LED headlights with available LED fog lights, new front grille, bumper, air intake and skid plate, newly designed 17-, 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels, redesigned rear bumper and skid plate, new exhaust tip design, redesigned tail light trim, and a new metallic Steel Grey exterior color.

The 2020 Sportage interior design is lightly enhanced and includes: new available SOFINO leatherette seating surfaces, standard 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available modem-enabled telematics, and available navigation. There are also newly designed steering wheel and vent bezels and smartphone wireless charging tray.

Along with the new S trim, Sportage is offered in LX, EX and SX variants in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Two engines are available: a 2.4-liter GDI producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. or torque or a 2.0-liter turbo GDI that’s good for up to 240[9] horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.













