2020 Kia Sportage showcased in Chicago
13 February 2019 16:19:15
The new Sportage was already introduced on the European market, but on the American market is just making an entrance. Kia used this year Chicago Motor Show to offer us the US version of the 2020 Kia Sportage.
It has a bold new look, a new S trim, more convenience and available driver-assist features, and a standard 8-inch touchscreen for LX, S and EX variants.
The significant exterior design changes for 2020 include new headlights with available LED turn indicators, redesigned projector-beam fog lights, LED headlights with available LED fog lights, new front grille, bumper, air intake and skid plate, newly designed 17-, 18- and 19-inch alloy wheels, redesigned rear bumper and skid plate, new exhaust tip design, redesigned tail light trim, and a new metallic Steel Grey exterior color.
The 2020 Sportage interior design is lightly enhanced and includes: new available SOFINO leatherette seating surfaces, standard 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, available modem-enabled telematics, and available navigation. There are also newly designed steering wheel and vent bezels and smartphone wireless charging tray.
Along with the new S trim, Sportage is offered in LX, EX and SX variants in either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Two engines are available: a 2.4-liter GDI producing 181 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. or torque or a 2.0-liter turbo GDI that’s good for up to 240[9] horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Toyota unveiled the Supra TRD Concept
A few weeks ago we have seen the all new generation Supra A90. Now, the Japanese sports-coupe has received a special version thanks to the in-house performance ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Mitsubishi L200, the most popular pick-up sold in UK
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan's ...
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...
