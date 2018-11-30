2020 Kia Soul unveiled during the Los Angeles Auto Show
30 November 2018 05:08:30
After five years on the market, the second-generation Kia Soul was unveiled during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. According to Kia this is a completley new model, but you'll recognize it imeditelly cause it will deliver instant memories about some hamsters in a commercial.
The new generation comes with modified front-end design, slimer upper lights and a set of new chunkier clusters mounted lower on the bumper. The front grille is even bigger and we still don't know if we should consider it an SUV or an MPV.
Kia will ofer the new Soul in two different lines: GT and X-Line. In terms of size, the new Soul comes with the same width and height as its predecesor but will gain 5.6 centimeters in lenght. Also it has a larger wheelbase (2.6 meters).
The trunk will ofer to you 23.8 cubiec feet, 5 cu feet more than before. Under the hood, you'll find a naturally aspirated 2.0 liter engine with 147 horsepower and 180 Nm peak of torque. If you are looking for something more powerful you'll have to chose a 1.6 liter turbocharged engine with 201 HP and 265 Nm. The former is matted to a six speed manual transmission or to an optional CVT. The turbo unit will be available only with a seven speed DCT.
