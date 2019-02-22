2020 Kia Soul details unveiled
22 February 2019 04:22:05
Nobody believed that the funky Soul model will attract clients for Kia. The model is now in its second generation and is doing well. To consolidate its sales, Kia introduced the 2020 version of the Soul.
New exterior design highlights include high-tech front headlight configuration with connecting trim piece accentuates width, slim-design daytime running lights and turn signal indicators, larger front grille with unique two-tone treatment, front fender detail lines add volume to clean and smooth surfaces, roof rack mounting points, three-dimensional wraparound boomerang-shaped taillights, C-pillars designed to resemble airplane wings, signature vertical rear window and “Island” stay true to Soul design heritage.
Inside, available sound mood lighting emits soft light from the center door panels and a unique 3D pattern surface on the upper door panels, with the ability to synchronize to the beat of the music playing through the Soul’s audio system. Sound mood lighting features a rainbow of customizable colors and there are wireless charging options, dual auto climate control and signature tweeter speakers.
Available inside is also a 10.25-inch HD color touchscreen with split screen function (standard on EX, GT-Line with turbo engine) and rear view monitor and parking guidance.
With the Soul’s all-new platform comes a more refined experience behind the wheel and on the road. Engineers designed suspension geometry to help quell noise, vibration and harshness while also improving handling and comfort in a variety of conditions.
From the all-new 2019 Forte, Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) is now available on the 2020 Soul for those who require efficiency with their zip. Designed and built in-house, the IVT is Kia’s unique version of a continuously variable transmission.
