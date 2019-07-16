2020 Honda Insight available in the US
16 July 2019 18:08:00
|Tweet
Honda is updating its US offer in the medium segment. The 2020 version of the current generation Honda Insight is available to order. Featuring a new Platinum White Pearl exterior color, the 2020 Honda Insight begins arriving at dealerships tomorrow with a price of $22,930.
With an EPA-rated 55 mpg city fuel economy (LX, EX) in combination with premium sedan design and driving performance, Insight brings the style consumers desire with fuel efficiency that's easy on the wallet. The 2020 Insight carries forward all the elements that have made it one of America's top-selling compact hybrids.
The 2020 Insight combines best-in-class passenger space, premium interior appointments, upscale styling, and a driving experience that far exceeds its hybrid competition. With 151 horsepower Insight offers brisk acceleration, yet its city fuel economy rating is among the best in its class. Additionally, its low starting price and generous level of standard equipment means Insight buyers don't have to compromise to save fuel.
Available in LX, EX, and Touring trims, all Insights come standard with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Insight EX adds an 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while Insight Touring adds leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver's seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.
The 2020 Honda Insight for the North American market is made exclusively at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana auto plant, alongside Civic and CR-V, using domestic and globally-sourced parts. Its 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle, two-motor hybrid powertrain is produced in Ohio.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Honda Integra Type REngine: Inline-4, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs
1994 Honda NSX GT2Engine: RX306 90 Degree V6, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
1965 Honda RA272Engine: Water-Cooled V12, Power: 171.5 kw / 230 bhp @ 1200 rpmN/A
2000 Honda S2000Engine: Inline 4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240 bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 207.4 nm / 153.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm
2006 Honda S2000Engine: Inline 4, Power: 178 kw / Not Available bhp @ 8300 rpm, Torque: 221 nm / 163.0 ft lbs @ 6500-7500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...