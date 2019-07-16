2020 Honda Insight available in the US

Honda is updating its US offer in the medium segment. The 2020 version of the current generation Honda Insight is available to order. Featuring a new Platinum White Pearl exterior color, the 2020 Honda Insight begins arriving at dealerships tomorrow with a price of $22,930.





With an EPA-rated 55 mpg city fuel economy (LX, EX) in combination with premium sedan design and driving performance, Insight brings the style consumers desire with fuel efficiency that's easy on the wallet. The 2020 Insight carries forward all the elements that have made it one of America's top-selling compact hybrids.





The 2020 Insight combines best-in-class passenger space, premium interior appointments, upscale styling, and a driving experience that far exceeds its hybrid competition. With 151 horsepower Insight offers brisk acceleration, yet its city fuel economy rating is among the best in its class. Additionally, its low starting price and generous level of standard equipment means Insight buyers don't have to compromise to save fuel.





Available in LX, EX, and Touring trims, all Insights come standard with multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies. Insight EX adds an 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while Insight Touring adds leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver's seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.





The 2020 Honda Insight for the North American market is made exclusively at Honda's Greensburg, Indiana auto plant, alongside Civic and CR-V, using domestic and globally-sourced parts. Its 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle, two-motor hybrid powertrain is produced in Ohio.













Tags: 2020 honda insight, honda, honda insight, honda insight prices, hond aus pricing

