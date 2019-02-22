2020 GMC Acadia announced
22 February 2019 03:59:17
GMC wants to offer some fresh air on the current Acadia model and announces new updates for its 2020 model. The lineup will continue to include SLE, SLT, an all-new AT4 trim and GMC’s flagship Denali, with available seating arrangements for five, six or seven passengers, depending on the model.
The 2020 Acadia distinguishes itself with a new grille, new front and rear fascias and GMC’s signature C-shaped lighting.
An all-new Acadia AT4 expands the reach of GMC’s newest sub-brand. Its bold styling cues, including a black chrome-accented grille, add a rugged, off-road-inspired design to the Acadia range. A 3.6L V6 engine producing 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque and a twin clutch AWD system are standard to the AT4. Unique 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires are also standard, with 20-inch wheels available.
A new 2.0L Turbo engine is standard on SLT and Denali models, expanding the Acadia’s propulsion choices for customers. The tripower valvetrain complements the turbocharging system to make the most of the engine’s available power at all speeds. The turbo is a dual-scroll design developed to enhance low-speed torque delivery. Peak torque is available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, for an exceptional feeling of responsiveness.
The engine is rated at a GMC-estimated 230 horsepower (172 kW) and 258 lb-ft of torque (350 Nm).
Both the proven 2.5L I-4 and the 3.6L V-6 engines remain standard or optional equipment for the 2020 Acadia dependent on trim level selected. All engine offerings feature a stop/start deactivation switch.
The 2020 Acadia is the latest GMC with Electronic Precision Shift, which enables more storage room in the center console by replacing the conventional transmission shifter with an electronically controlled gear selection consisting of intuitive push buttons and pull triggers.
The 2020 GMC Acadia goes on sale this fall, with production at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant.
