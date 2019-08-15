Home » News » Ford » 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R has GT500 accessories

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R has GT500 accessories

15 August 2019 09:28:03

Ford has prepared an upgrade for the Mustang Sheby GT350R. According to the US-based car manufacturer, the model will come with some special GT500 accessories. 

For start we have a new front suspension geometry which includes a new steering rack, a revised electric power steering settings and a revised high-trail steering knuckle from the GT500 version. 

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R has GT500 accessories
Also, Ford has prepared some new exterior colors like Grabber Lime and Twister Orange, but customers will have a choice of special Iconic Silver and Red Hot Metallic colors. 

Under the hood is the same V8 5.2 liter engine which can deliver 526 horsepower and 582 Nm peak of torque. The engine can be matted only to the six speed manual transmission. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Rolls Royce Ghost Zenith Collection unveiled

    Rolls Royce Ghost Zenith Collection unveiled

  2. Dacia Duster TCe 100 engine now available

    Dacia Duster TCe 100 engine now available

  3. McLaren GT created by MSO and showcased at Pebble Beach

    McLaren GT created by MSO and showcased at Pebble Beach

  4.  
  5. 2019 Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 already available in UK

    2019 Mitsubishi L200 Series 6 already available in UK

  6. Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie make US debut

    Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie make US debut

  7. McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach

    McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach

Related Specs

  1. 2007 Ford Mustang FR500GT Concept

    Engine: Ford Racing Modular V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhpN/A

  2. 2005 Ford Mustang FR500C

    Engine: Cammer R50 V8N/AN/A

  3. 1999 Ford Mustang FR500 Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415.0 bhp @ 6800 rpmN/A

  4. 1994 Ford Saleen Mustang S-351

    Engine: V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 5100 rpm, Torque: 572.2 nm / 422.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 1999 Ford Saleen Mustang S-351

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 369.1 kw / 495.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 664.4 nm / 490.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New YorkVolkswagen Atlas Cross Sport concept unveiled in New York
After the recent launch of the new generation Touareg in China, during Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen is crossing the Ocean with two new world premieres, ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Bentley to unveil a special model this JulyBentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...

Market News

Current Seat Leon, best sold generation everCurrent Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...

Gadgets

Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving carVolvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test runVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com