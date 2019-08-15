2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R has GT500 accessories

Ford has prepared an upgrade for the Mustang Sheby GT350R. According to the US-based car manufacturer, the model will come with some special GT500 accessories.





For start we have a new front suspension geometry which includes a new steering rack, a revised electric power steering settings and a revised high-trail steering knuckle from the GT500 version.





Also, Ford has prepared some new exterior colors like Grabber Lime and Twister Orange, but customers will have a choice of special Iconic Silver and Red Hot Metallic colors.





Under the hood is the same V8 5.2 liter engine which can deliver 526 horsepower and 582 Nm peak of torque. The engine can be matted only to the six speed manual transmission.

