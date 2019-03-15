2020 Ford Mustang offers Grabber Lime color

Ford is challenging its clients with a daring color, unusual with Mustang clients. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Ford is unveiling Grabber Lime for the 2020 Mustang. More potent than krypton-ite, this high-impact green inspired by a vintage Mustang color from the 1970s is sure to make a statement.





Grabber Lime is one of two new feature colors available across the Mustang lineup for 2020; Twister Orange is the other. In addition, new Iconic Silver and Red Hot Metallic will freshen up the new Mustang palette, including for Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500 models.





The new 2020 Ford Mustang arrives this fall.













