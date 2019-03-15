Home » News » Ford » 2020 Ford Mustang offers Grabber Lime color

2020 Ford Mustang offers Grabber Lime color

15 March 2019 19:31:03

Ford is challenging its clients with a daring color, unusual with Mustang clients. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Ford is unveiling Grabber Lime for the 2020 Mustang. More potent than krypton-ite, this high-impact green inspired by a vintage Mustang color from the 1970s is sure to make a statement.

Grabber Lime is one of two new feature colors available across the Mustang lineup for 2020; Twister Orange is the other. In addition, new Iconic Silver and Red Hot Metallic will freshen up the new Mustang palette, including for Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500 models.
2020 Ford Mustang offers Grabber Lime color
2020 Ford Mustang offers Grabber Lime color Photos

The new 2020 Ford Mustang arrives this fall. 



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles

2020 Ford Mustang offers Grabber Lime color Photos (1 photos)
  • 2020 Ford Mustang offers Grabber Lime color

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched

    Bentley Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf launched

  2. Ford Fiesta ST tuned via an app

    Ford Fiesta ST tuned via an app

  3. Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe and Convertible introduced

    Bentley Continental GT V8 Coupe and Convertible introduced

  4.  
  5. New Toyota Corolla enters production in the US

    New Toyota Corolla enters production in the US

  6. Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK

    Mercedes-AMG GT R PRO launched in UK

  7. Opel to return to Russian market

    Opel to return to Russian market

Related Specs

  1. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  2. 2000 Ford Saleen Mustang S-281

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 555.89 nm / 410.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  3. 2003 Ford 427 Concept

    Engine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  4. 2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif Concept

    Engine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm

  5. 2000 Ford Focus FR200 Concept

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept carThis is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Skoda teases third SUV modelSkoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six monthsVolkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial IntelligenceVolkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...

Various News

Breitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in GenevaBreitling Premier Bentley Centenary Limited Edition launched in Geneva
2019 is a very important year for Bentley, who will celebrate its centenary. To mark this important occasion, one of Bentley's partners is preparing something ...

Motorsports

McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing carMcLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...

Videos

Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode systemVideo: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
Copyright CarSession.com