2020 Ford Focus ST Wagon: first official pictures and details
18 May 2019 03:53:29
Ford has published the first pictures and details of the all-new 2020 Focus ST Wagon. Unfortunatly, the US customers won't be able to buy this little sporty-car.
As you would expect, the Wagon version of the compact model has gained all the goodies we have already seen on the hatchback version. As a result we will speak about a more aggressive exterior, a sporty interior and a special engine.
Under the hood of the 2020 Ford Focus ST Wagon customers will have a choice of two engines: a petrol one and a diesel one.
The diesel powered 2020 Ford Focus ST Wagon is delivering 187 horsepower at 3,500 rpm and 400 Nm peak of torque from 2,000 rpm. If you are willing to pay for the petrol-powered version you will get a 2.3 liter EcoBoost unit which can deliver 276 horsepower and 420 Nm peak of torque. Both versions can be paired either with a six speed manual transmission or a seven speed automatic gearbox. Until now there is no word on the performance side.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
If you buy a Bugatti Chiron you should know how to drive it. Not on the street, but especially on the race track. To help its clients to better understand ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
