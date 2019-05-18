2020 Ford Focus ST Wagon: first official pictures and details

Ford has published the first pictures and details of the all-new 2020 Focus ST Wagon. Unfortunatly, the US customers won't be able to buy this little sporty-car.





As you would expect, the Wagon version of the compact model has gained all the goodies we have already seen on the hatchback version. As a result we will speak about a more aggressive exterior, a sporty interior and a special engine.





Under the hood of the 2020 Ford Focus ST Wagon customers will have a choice of two engines: a petrol one and a diesel one.





The diesel powered 2020 Ford Focus ST Wagon is delivering 187 horsepower at 3,500 rpm and 400 Nm peak of torque from 2,000 rpm. If you are willing to pay for the petrol-powered version you will get a 2.3 liter EcoBoost unit which can deliver 276 horsepower and 420 Nm peak of torque. Both versions can be paired either with a six speed manual transmission or a seven speed automatic gearbox. Until now there is no word on the performance side.

Tags: 2020 focus st wagon, 2020 ford focus st wagon, ford focus st wagon

