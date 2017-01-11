2020 Ford Bronco - All the details we have
11 January 2017 12:22:35
Ford Bonco is officially back. The announcement was made by Ford officials during the 2017 Detroit Motor Show. The upcoming Ford Bronco will see the daylight in 2020 and it will be officially built at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant.
According to Ford, the new Bronco will be an off-roader and will be a car that will offer no-compromise, body-on-frame 4x4. On the design side, there are some rumors which told that the new Ford Bronco will come with some Everest design elements.
Under the hood, the 2020 Ford Bronco will probably come with the new generation EcoBoost engines. Probably there will be more units and the range topping might use the same unit as the F-150 Raptor.
More than that, other rumors told that Bronco will be a tweaked version of the Everest. Under these conditions we can say that the price will be the same. With current conversion rates, the Australian-market Ford Everest would cost around $40,000 in the U.S. and we also have in mind that the model will be produce in Michigan. As a result, the price will be lower.
