2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody updates

Dodge is updating the current generation Charger muscle-car for 2020. The updates will be seen on all six variants of the famous sports car. New for 2020, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody — the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in both the world and the Charger lineup — has a starting price of $69,645.





The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody maintains its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 that delivers 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. It goes 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.6 seconds, has a quarter-mile time of 10.96 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph.





New for 2020, the Widebody exterior comes standard on America’s only four-door muscle car. Integrated fender flares add 3.5 inches of body width, making room for new 20-inch by 11-inch Carbon Black forged wheels riding on wider, stickier Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. That combination, paired with new competition suspension tuning with SRT-tuned Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping, produce even more grip and deliver improved performance on the street, strip and road course, making this the quickest and best-handling production Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ever.





For the first-time ever, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody features electric power steering (EPS) for better steering feel – making it easier to turn at parking lot speeds. The steering can also be calibrated via settings in the SRT Performance Pages to optimize steering effort for a variety of driving situations.





The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody also receives a newly designed front fascia that includes a new mail-slot grille, providing the most direct route for cool air to travel into the radiator and maintain ideal operating temperature even in the hottest conditions.





Interior instrument panel badging, a Carbon & Suede Interior Package and two optional wheels are also new to the Charger SRT Hellcat for the 2020 model year.





















