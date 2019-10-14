2020 Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Edition unveiled
14 October 2019 06:07:46
Chevrolet is updating the current 2020 Silverado 1500 model with w special edition, revealed at the State Fair of Texas. It is called Silverado Midnight Edition and was unveiled together with another one, called Rally Edition.
The Silverado Midnight Edition is offered on the LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss trims, including a 2-inch factory suspension lift and the Z71 Off Road Package with Rancho® mono-tube off-road shocks, an automatic locking rear differential, skid plates, 18-inch black painted wheels and Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires.
The Midnight Edition adds to Trail Boss’ look, but with an all-black approach: black Silverado badging, black grille, black Bowties, black bumpers, black exhaust tips and black off-road assist steps. The all-black appearance is accented by red recovery hooks.
The Custom Trail Boss Midnight Edition is available with either a 5.3L V-8 engine with six-speed automatic transmission or 6.2L V-8 engine with 10-speed automatic transmission. The LT Trail Boss Midnight Edition comes exclusively with 6.2L V-8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission with 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque. The LT Trail Boss Midnight Edition also gets unique High-Intensity LED headlamps with dark bezels and full-curtain signature daytime running lamps.
