2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD previewed ahead of debut

Chevrolet promises to attack strongly the pick-up market next year. And with what else than Silverado? When the 2020 Silverado HD debuts in February 2019 it will be the most capable and most advanced Silverado HD ever. It will also be the third all-new Silverado model from Chevrolet in just 18 months.





Built at the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Mich., the new Silverado HD’s design has a bold, sculpted form that follows its enhanced heavy-duty function, differentiating it from the light-duty Silverado. In fact, the 2020 Silverado HD exterior shares only the roof with its Silverado 1500 stablemate — every other piece of sheet metal is exclusive to Silverado HD.





The interior benefits from similar architectural changes made to the all-new Silverado 1500, including an additional 3 inches of legroom on crew cab models and a taller, more comfortable seating position.





Under the 2020 Silverado HD’s hood is a choice of two new powertrains: an all-new gasoline engine with direct injection mated to a six-speed transmission, or the Duramax Turbo-Diesel V-8, which delivers 910 lb-ft of torque through an all-new, Allison 10-speed transmission.





The 2020 Silverado HD also will offer all-new customer-focused trailering technology, significant increases in towing and payload capabilities and a host of technologies and features designed specifically for heavy-duty truck customers.





The 2020 Silverado HD goes on sale in mid-2019, stay tuned for more details about the all-new 2020 Silverado HD.













Tags: chevrolet, chevrolet silverado hd, 2020 chevrolet silverado hd

Posted in Chevrolet, New Vehicles