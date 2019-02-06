2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD officially unveiled

Chevrolet wants to offer its US clients a strong pick-up and builds on its heritage. Chevrolet debuted the full lineup of its all-new 2020 Silverado HD — the strongest, most capable Silverado HD ever. Max towing capability increases an enormous 52 percent to an available 35,500 pounds. It is also the third all-new Silverado in just 18 months, each designed for different customers.





Built at the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, the all-new 2020 Silverado HD is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor with a wheelbase that’s been stretched 5.2 inches on Crew Cab models and is scaled for HD customers. The Silverado HD will be available in five distinct trim levels — Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country — available across 22 cab, bed, chassis and driveline configurations.





Customers can choose between two new powertrains. The standard engine is a new 6.6L V-8 gas with direct injection making 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. That’s an 11 percent increase in horsepower and a 22 percent increase in peak torque, respectively, resulting in 18 percent more towing capability.





Then there’s the legendary Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V-8 engine making 445 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque coupled with an all-new Allison 10-speed automatic transmission.





The 2020 Silverado HD offers up to 15 unique camera views, including HD Surround Vision, Bed View, an industry-first transparent trailer view, and an accessory camera. The transparent trailer view helps with visibility through the trailer as if the trailer was not there providing added confidence when towing. The transparent trailer helps with navigating parking lots, merging into traffic or when making tight turns. It uses two cameras — one tailgate-mounted camera and an available accessory camera (installation required) mounted on the rear of the trailer — to provide a wide display that helps the driver to virtually see through and alongside the trailer.





Longer, wider and taller, the 2020 Silverado HD is larger in virtually every measure compared to the current HD. From a design standpoint, the 2020 Silverado HD has the most differentiation from light duty ever. The roof is the only shared sheet metal between the two trucks — every other piece is exclusive to HD, and scaled as such.









