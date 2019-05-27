2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 updates

To better compete with the Ford F-150, Chevrolet is launching a new and improved Silverado 1500. The most advanced Silverado offers more new features that include the new 10-speed automatic transmission paired with the 5.3L V-8 standard on the LT Trail Boss and available on the High Country; the legendary 6.2L V-8 offered on Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss and RST trims; and available technologies including new trailering features and Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera1.





For 2020, more than half of Silverado trim levels will be available with the 6.2L V-8 with an SAE-certified 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.





For 2020, Silverado will be available with an all-new 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel engine dedicated to efficiency and refinement. Available on LT, RST, LTZ and High Country models, the 3.0L Duramax diesel is best in its diesel segment for horsepower and torque with an SAE-certified 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft, with 95% torque arriving at just 1,250 rpm and peak torque arriving at only 1,500 rpm and sustained to 3,000 rpm.





For the Custom Trail Boss and the LT Trail Boss, that power is paired with a 2-inch factory suspension lift and the Z71 Off Road Package with a locking rear differential, skid plates, Rancho® mono-tube off-road shocks, 18-inch wheels and Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires. The Custom Trail Boss with the 6.2L V-8 starts at $43,865, making it the most affordable light-duty truck with more than 400 horsepower on the market.





Also new for 2020, the 6.2L V-8 is available on Silverado RST models equipped with four-wheel drive. As a result, the maximum towing capacity of the Silverado is increased to a class-leading 13,400 pounds when properly equipped.





For those wanting even more performance, the Silverado 6.2L is available with a Performance Upgrade Package that adds a performance air intake and cat-back performance exhaust system, raising output to 435 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque.









Tags: 2020 chevrolet silverado, chevrolet, new chevrolet silverado, chevrolet silverado 1500

Posted in Chevrolet, New Vehicles