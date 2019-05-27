2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 updates
27 May 2019 17:49:24
|Tweet
To better compete with the Ford F-150, Chevrolet is launching a new and improved Silverado 1500. The most advanced Silverado offers more new features that include the new 10-speed automatic transmission paired with the 5.3L V-8 standard on the LT Trail Boss and available on the High Country; the legendary 6.2L V-8 offered on Custom Trail Boss, LT Trail Boss and RST trims; and available technologies including new trailering features and Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera1.
For 2020, more than half of Silverado trim levels will be available with the 6.2L V-8 with an SAE-certified 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
For 2020, Silverado will be available with an all-new 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel engine dedicated to efficiency and refinement. Available on LT, RST, LTZ and High Country models, the 3.0L Duramax diesel is best in its diesel segment for horsepower and torque with an SAE-certified 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft, with 95% torque arriving at just 1,250 rpm and peak torque arriving at only 1,500 rpm and sustained to 3,000 rpm.
For the Custom Trail Boss and the LT Trail Boss, that power is paired with a 2-inch factory suspension lift and the Z71 Off Road Package with a locking rear differential, skid plates, Rancho® mono-tube off-road shocks, 18-inch wheels and Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires. The Custom Trail Boss with the 6.2L V-8 starts at $43,865, making it the most affordable light-duty truck with more than 400 horsepower on the market.
Also new for 2020, the 6.2L V-8 is available on Silverado RST models equipped with four-wheel drive. As a result, the maximum towing capacity of the Silverado is increased to a class-leading 13,400 pounds when properly equipped.
For those wanting even more performance, the Silverado 6.2L is available with a Performance Upgrade Package that adds a performance air intake and cat-back performance exhaust system, raising output to 435 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 updates Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Chevrolet Camaro 302 ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 9561Engine: Mark IV L72 Cast Iron V8, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhpN/A
2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28Engine: LS1 V8 SFI, Power: 231.2 kw / 310.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 CoupeEngine: V8 SFI, Power: 227.4 kw / 304.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 335 nm / 247.1 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 574.2 kw / 770.0 bhp @ 6900 rpm, Torque: 926.0 nm / 683.0 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Bentley announced the largest solar panel installation in UK
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...