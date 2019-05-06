2020 Chevrolet Camaro updates detailed

With Mustang receiving a facelift not long ago, Chevrolet is also adding some goodies to the current Camaro. A new front-end appearance for the SS and a new LT1 V-8 performance model add style and choice to the 2020 lineup, while a newly available 10-speed automatic transmission enhances models equipped with the available 3.6L V-6 engine.





The new Camaro SS front-end appearance is based on the distinctive design of the Camaro Shock show vehicle that debuted last fall at the SEMA Show. The SS now features a repositioned bowtie emblem in the upper grille and a body-color bar between the upper and lower grilles.





The new LT1 model combines the content and design of the Camaro LT (1LT trim) and SS. It is powered by the 455-horsepower (339 kW) LT1 engine, making it the most affordable choice for V-8 performance in the Camaro lineup with a starting MSRP of $34,995.





The Camaro LT1 is offered in coupe and convertible models, with a standard six-speed manual transmission or an available 10-speed automatic.





A newly available 10-speed automatic transmission is now matched with the 3.6L V-6 engine in Camaro LT models. It is based on the 10-speed design offered with the Camaro SS and ZL1 but tailored for the performance parameters of the V-6.





Additional 2020 updates include a new exterior color and an expanded range of available features across the lineup, giving customers more ways to personalize their new Camaro.





The 2020 Camaro lineup goes on sale early this fall, with production at General Motors’ Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan.





































