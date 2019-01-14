2020 BMW Z4 M40i and sDrive30i Roadster unveiled
14 January 2019 16:47:10
After the unveil of the new generation Z4 during this year Pebble Beach, BMW decided to share some light on the new model now, at NAIAS Detroit. BMW unveils the 2019 BMW Z4 sDrive30i Roadster, which will arrive in March of 2019, and the 2020 BMW Z4 M40i Roadster, which will follow.
The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster has gone through a thoroughly complete training program and features two new powerful TwinPower Turbocharged engines and brand new front and rear suspensions developed specifically for the Roadster.
The proportions have grown in every area over its predecessor: 3.3 inches longer, 2.9 inches wider and 0.5 inches taller. The wheelbase has been shortened by 1.0 inch which, combined with the notably wider tracks (+3.86 inches in front and +2.45 inches in rear) and a perfect 50:50 weight distribution, all contribute to the much enhanced vehicle agility.
To complement the new chassis’ increased capabilities, the new BMW Z4 Roadster arrives in 2019 first with a new, more powerful 2.0 liter four-cylinder TwinPower Turbocharged motor featuring an increase of 15 hp and an impressive 35 lb-ft of torque over its predecessor. The updated BMW engine package include a High Precision Injection system whose maximum pressure has been increased to 350 bar / 5,076 psi. The TwinScroll turbocharged engine under the hood of the new BMW Z4 sDrive30i delivers an output of 255 hp between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm, with peak torque of 295 lb-ft. available from 1,550 up to 4,400 rpm. The result is a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 5.2 seconds.
The all-new 2020 BMW Z4 M40i Roadster’s 3.0-liter six-cylinder in-line engine delivers instantaneous response, an appetite for revs and smoothness while offering an increase of 47 hp over its predecessor. The new 6-cylinder engine’s standout features include a water-cooled exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head, quicker TwinScroll turbocharger response and direct injection technology which now works at increased maximum pressure of 350 bar / 5,076 psi. Drivers have 382 hp at their disposal between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm, plus 369 lb-ft. of peak torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm. The BMW Z4 M40i Roadster sprints from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds.
Both models of the new BMW Z4 Roadster, sDrive30i and M40i, come equipped with a standard eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with shift paddles on the steering wheel. Besides a wider ratio spread, the latest version of the automatic transmission offers even sportier gear shifts.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
