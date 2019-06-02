Home » News » BMW » 2020 BMW X1 facelift introduced

2020 BMW X1 facelift introduced

2 June 2019 15:17:19

The current generation BMW X1 has already four years on the market, so BMW decided to offer him a well deserved facelift. Since its introduction in 2015, the X1 has gone on to become BMW’s best-selling X vehicle worldwide. 

In the U.S., the X1 is the third most popular X model, behind the X3 and X5. The updated X1, available in front-wheel drive X1 sDr28i and all-wheel drive X1 xDr28i versions offers one of the roomiest cabins in its class combined with the technology, performance, comfort and agility attributes which make up the heart of all the models in BMW’s Sports Activity Vehicle line.

The updated X1, available in front-wheel drive X1 sDr28i and all-wheel drive X1 xDr28i versions offers one of the roomiest cabins in its class. Inside the cabin, the driver and passengers are able to interface with the 2020 BMW X1 via the standard 8.8 inch central control display screen with iDrive 6, Navigation and Apple CarPlay Compatibility.

The instrument panel and floor mats features new, decorative contrast stitching while choosing the optional Dakota leather interior adds color-matched lower dashboard and door handles surfaces.

A new electronic gear selector switch connects to an updated version of the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Changes to the front and rear bumper design are highlighted by sharper lines and larger openings with integrated LED fog lights and give the 2020 BMW X1 its more modern look.

Towards the rear of the vehicle, new tinted LED taillights with L-shaped light bars accentuate the wider appearance of the exterior. The tailpipes have grown by 20mm, now 90mm in diameter.
2020 BMW X1 facelift introduced Photos

The M Sport Package features a new, redesigned and more aggressive aerodynamics package including a new front bumper, side skirts, wheel arch trim, and rear diffuser in body color.

Three new metallic colors have been added to the options list: Storm Bay metallic, Jucaro Beige and Misano Blue metallic. Estoril Blue has been removed.

Standard, non-metallic carryover colors include Alpine White and Jet Black. Carryover optional metallic paints include Black Sapphire Metallic, Glacier Silver Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, 3 Sparkling Brown Metallic, Dark Olive Metallic, Mediterranean Blue Metallic and Sunset Orange Metallic.

The 2020 BMW X1 is powered by the 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine (SULEV rated) from BMW’s family of modular engines. Power output is 228 hp @ 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque @ 1,450 - 4,500 rpm. Full torque is available in the low and mid-range, where the majority of daily driving takes place, allowing for quick and immediate acceleration when needed. Acceleration from 0 – 60 mph is accomplished in 6.3 seconds for the all-wheel drive X1 xDrive28i and 6.6 seconds for the X1 sDrive28i.

The 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission in the 2020 BMW X1 features revised gear ratios for improved performance and offers fast and almost imperceptible shifts, improving comfort for the driver and passengers. A Sport Automatic transmission and steering wheel mounted shift paddles are included when the optional M Sport Package is selected.

Standard equipment on the 2020 BMW X1 includes 18 inch Y-Spoke bi-color wheels with 225/50R18 all-season run-flat tires. 18 inch Double-Spoke Jet Black wheels are available as a no-cost option. 19 inch Y-Spoke wheels with 225/45R19 performance run-flat tires are a stand-alone option.





