2020 BMW 7 Series - unofficial pictures

8 January 2019 14:04:31

Since last year we knew that in 2019 BMW will unveil the new 2020 BMW 7 Series facelift. But now we have a surprise thaks to a Twitter user called Stan Rudman. 

According to his post, BMW organized a special sneak preview event to show the new 2020 BMW 7 Series facelift. And he managed to snap a picture with the limousine uncamouflaged. 

As a result we have the chance to see the new 2020 BMW 7 Series facelift with a massive front grille and redesigned headlamps. There are also some modifications on the air intake and on the front spoiler. 

According to other sources, the new 2020 BMW 7 Series facelift will get some updates on the interior side. The 740i will still get the 3.0 liter petrol unit but this time the power will grow by 15 horsepower. The 740e iPerfromance will be transformed into the 745e iPerformance with more than 50 HP than the current version. The 2.0 liter engine will be swapped with a 3.0 liter petrol unit while the battery pack will grow for more electric range. 

Also, the V8 4.4 liter will deliver 530 horsepower, just like the new M850i Coupe, while the M760 Li will return to the German range thanks to the WLTP updates. 

Source: Motor1

