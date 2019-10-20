2020 BMW 4 Series Coupe spied around the Nurburgring

At the end of last year, BMW unveiled the all-new generation 3 Series sedan model. A couple of months later we have got the chance to see the Touring version of the medium sized model.





But where is the coupe? According to BMW the all-new BMW 4 Series Coupe will be officially unveiled in the first part of 2020 and now we have a chance to see it during some testing.





The spy-video was shoot during some testing around the German race track of Nurburgring and the model is fully covered in camouflaged. As you can imagine, the new 4 Series will get the design cues from the all-new 3 Series.





The same thing will happen with the interior bits and also with the engine line-up. On the launch, the most powerful version of the 4 Series will be the M440i which will be able to deliver 374 horsepower thanks to its 3.0 liter engine.

