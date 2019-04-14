2020 Audi R8 introduced with updates

Audi is announcing some important changes for the 2020 version of its supercar: the R8. Updates to the 2020 R8 model line deliver a refreshed exterior design. The updated front bumper includes a new honeycomb grille with R8 badge, front spoiler lip, and lateral air intakes. The updated rear bumper continues with honeycomb air outlets, oval exhaust pipes, and a new rear diffuser.





The headlights have also been darkened, and the rocker panel has been redesigned and includes an inlay. On the V10 model, the lower trim is finished in high-gloss black, and on the V10 performance model, the lower trim is finished in titanium color, with an option to select carbon fiber.





Ascari Blue metallic is a newly added color option for the V10 performance models, while all R8 models receive Kemora Gray metallic as an all-new color option. The V10 performance model also has available black Audi rings and badges, and the V10 performance Spyder (previously known as the R8 V10 plus Spyder) receives a standard gloss black windshield frame to identify it as the performance variant.





The V10 models also receive 19-inch 5-double-spoke design forged wheels in an anthracite bi-color finish, with optional 20-inch 10-spoke-Y design forged wheels in high-gloss anthracite as an option. The V10 performance models now come standard with 20-inch 5-double-spoke-dynamic design milled and forged wheels in titanium finish, with an option to change the color to anthracite finish. The ceramic brakes on the V10 performance models are now also available in red along with the standard gray.





Sporty race features continue inside, where the driver-oriented interior features standard Audi virtual cockpit with Sport mode, MMI navigation plus, LED interior lighting and Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 13 speakers (standard on the V10 and optional on the V10 performance models). Two new available interior colors are available: Pastel Silver and Palomino Brown, and the Audi phone box with signal booster and wireless charger is included in every R8 model.













