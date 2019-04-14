2020 Audi R8 introduced with updates
14 April 2019 06:25:19
|Tweet
Audi is announcing some important changes for the 2020 version of its supercar: the R8. Updates to the 2020 R8 model line deliver a refreshed exterior design. The updated front bumper includes a new honeycomb grille with R8 badge, front spoiler lip, and lateral air intakes. The updated rear bumper continues with honeycomb air outlets, oval exhaust pipes, and a new rear diffuser.
The headlights have also been darkened, and the rocker panel has been redesigned and includes an inlay. On the V10 model, the lower trim is finished in high-gloss black, and on the V10 performance model, the lower trim is finished in titanium color, with an option to select carbon fiber.
Ascari Blue metallic is a newly added color option for the V10 performance models, while all R8 models receive Kemora Gray metallic as an all-new color option. The V10 performance model also has available black Audi rings and badges, and the V10 performance Spyder (previously known as the R8 V10 plus Spyder) receives a standard gloss black windshield frame to identify it as the performance variant.
The V10 models also receive 19-inch 5-double-spoke design forged wheels in an anthracite bi-color finish, with optional 20-inch 10-spoke-Y design forged wheels in high-gloss anthracite as an option. The V10 performance models now come standard with 20-inch 5-double-spoke-dynamic design milled and forged wheels in titanium finish, with an option to change the color to anthracite finish. The ceramic brakes on the V10 performance models are now also available in red along with the standard gray.
Sporty race features continue inside, where the driver-oriented interior features standard Audi virtual cockpit with Sport mode, MMI navigation plus, LED interior lighting and Bang & Olufsen Sound System with 13 speakers (standard on the V10 and optional on the V10 performance models). Two new available interior colors are available: Pastel Silver and Palomino Brown, and the Audi phone box with signal booster and wireless charger is included in every R8 model.
2020 Audi R8 introduced with updates Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
-
Skoda celebrates its 22 millionth vehicle
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
Bentley introduces anniversary furniture
Related Specs
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
2007 Audi R8Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2003 Audi R8Engine: 90 Degree V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs
2002 Audi R8Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 454.9 kw / 610 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs
2001 Audi R8Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 454.9 kw / 610.0 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissan IMx Kuro Concept makes European debut
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Market News
McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Volkswagen Sharan reaches one million units produced
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
This 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the Nurburgring
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...