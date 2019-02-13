Home » News » Alfa Romeo » 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia available in US
2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia available in US
13 February 2019 15:55:43
In Europe the Alfa Romeo 4C was not such a big success, but the US public loved it. So Alfa Romeo is trying to make the most of its success with a new special editiom.
The limited-edition 4C Spider Italia’s special standard features include: exclusive Misano Blue Metallic exterior color (not available on any other 4C variant), piano black front air intake and rear diffuser, unique livery with dedicated ‘’4C Spider Italia’’ graphics, aluminum dashboard insert with ‘’4C Spider Italia’’ logo, progressively numbered plate on the center console.
Advanced technologies include the all-aluminum 1750cc turbocharged engine with direct-injection, dual intercoolers and variable-valve timing, enabling supercar-level performance while also weighing less than 2,500 pounds. The 4C Spider Italia offers drivers performance with 237 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque, powering it from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 160 mph.
Handcrafted in Modena, Italy, the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider offers Italian styling and a Formula 1-inspired carbon fiber monocoque chassis that enables an incredible 10.4 power-to-weight ratio. A rear backup camera, cruise control and rear park sensors are standard fare as well.
The 4C Spider Italia is limited to a run of only 15 vehicles and is available for an additional $5,000 above the 4C Spider’s price.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
Toyota unveiled the Supra TRD Concept
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Ginetta announces new supercar
Mitsubishi L200, the most popular pick-up sold in UK
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
