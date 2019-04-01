2020 Acura TLX available in the US
1 April 2019 16:15:56
|Tweet
Acura is introducing the 2020 TLX model on the US market, being available from this April. The 2020 TLX will continue to be offered with two performance-minded powertrains, an available A-Spec sport appearance package, as well as a long list of premium features including the AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, standard on every TLX.
Acura's midsize performance luxury sedan is coming off a solid 2018, where TLX outpaced key competitors from BMW, Lexus, Audi and Infititi in retail sales.
For 2020, the TLX enjoys an expanded exterior color palette with four new premium paints offered for the first time on TLX. The new premium color options are: Performance Red Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic and an A-Spec exclusive Apex Blue Pearl. These advanced paints are engineered using cutting edge pigment technologies such as micas, metal flakes and nano pigments (super-high transparency), now offered on all Acura models to deliver Precision Crafted Performance in every aspect of the vehicle.
The 2020 TLX is available in one of two performance oriented powertrains: a 206-horsepower 2.4-liter i-VTEC mated to quick-shifting 8-speed dual clutch transmission, and a 290-horsepower 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic.
TLX V6 models can be equipped with Acura's renowned Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) technology. SH-AWD allows up to 70 percent of torque to be distributed to the rear wheels, and up to 100-percent of that torque to be transfered to either the right-rear or left-rear wheel, creating outstanding control and agility in all weather conditions.
Available optional features include a 360-degree Surround View Camera system, heated steering wheel, next-generation AcuraLink® connected services and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System.
2020 Acura TLX available in the US Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Acura Integra Type-REngine: Aluminum Alloy Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Honda e-Prototype showed in Geneva
Honda is one step closer to introducing its first electric car on the European market. The Japanese manufacturer unveiled the very close to production ...
Honda is one step closer to introducing its first electric car on the European market. The Japanese manufacturer unveiled the very close to production ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Market News
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Various News
New BMW 1 Series will be unveiled this year
The BMW 1 Series will get a new generation this year. The confirmation was come from a German official during the conference that was held to show the ...
The BMW 1 Series will get a new generation this year. The confirmation was come from a German official during the conference that was held to show the ...
Motorsports
Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo launched
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Videos
VIDEO: Next generation Porsche 911 Turbo was caught on camera
A few month ago, Porsche unveiled the all new 911 992 sports car. On the launch, the German sports car was only available in Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions. ...
A few month ago, Porsche unveiled the all new 911 992 sports car. On the launch, the German sports car was only available in Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions. ...