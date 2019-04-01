2020 Acura TLX available in the US

Acura is introducing the 2020 TLX model on the US market, being available from this April. The 2020 TLX will continue to be offered with two performance-minded powertrains, an available A-Spec sport appearance package, as well as a long list of premium features including the AcuraWatch suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, standard on every TLX.





Acura's midsize performance luxury sedan is coming off a solid 2018, where TLX outpaced key competitors from BMW, Lexus, Audi and Infititi in retail sales.





For 2020, the TLX enjoys an expanded exterior color palette with four new premium paints offered for the first time on TLX. The new premium color options are: Performance Red Pearl, Majestic Black Pearl, Canyon Bronze Metallic and an A-Spec exclusive Apex Blue Pearl. These advanced paints are engineered using cutting edge pigment technologies such as micas, metal flakes and nano pigments (super-high transparency), now offered on all Acura models to deliver Precision Crafted Performance in every aspect of the vehicle.





The 2020 TLX is available in one of two performance oriented powertrains: a 206-horsepower 2.4-liter i-VTEC mated to quick-shifting 8-speed dual clutch transmission, and a 290-horsepower 3.5-liter i-VTEC V6 paired with a 9-speed automatic.





TLX V6 models can be equipped with Acura's renowned Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) technology. SH-AWD allows up to 70 percent of torque to be distributed to the rear wheels, and up to 100-percent of that torque to be transfered to either the right-rear or left-rear wheel, creating outstanding control and agility in all weather conditions.





Available optional features include a 360-degree Surround View Camera system, heated steering wheel, next-generation AcuraLink® connected services and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System.













