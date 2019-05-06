2020 Acura RDX available in US

Acura has a long-standing success in America with its range of premium cars. The tradition will continue with the recent introduction of the new 2020 Acura RDX. The SUV enters dealerships as the retail best-selling compact luxury SUV in America, helping RDX set a new all-time annual sales record in 2018 and posting its tenth consecutive record month in March, 2019.





The 2020 RDX arrives in showrooms nationally beginning tomorrow with a starting price of $37,600.





Featuring a new Platinum White exterior color for 2020, RDX carries forward the next generation of Acura design, performance and technology that debuted on the all-new 2019 model, including the popular A-Spec sport appearance package.





RDX delivers 272-horsepower from a turbocharged i-VTEC engine and available Acura Super-Handling All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), along with a class-leading array of standard premium features and technologies, including AcuraWatch safety and driver-assistive technology, an ultra-wide panoramic moonroof, next-generation Acura JewelEye LED headlights, and next-generation Acura sport seats.





The 2020 RDX also includes the True Touchpad Interface, Acura's groundbreaking user interface tailored around the driver. Also offered on RDX is the available ELS Studio 3D premium audio, a 16-channel, 710-watt system, featuring four ultra-slim Highline ceiling-mounted speakers to create a truly immersive listening experience.





The third-generation RDX has received the highest possible safety ratings of TOP SAFETY PICK+ (depending on selected headlights) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and is expected to repeat this feat for the 2020 model year.













