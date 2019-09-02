2019 Volvo XC90 updates announced

Volvo is using this year Frankfurt Motor Show to introduce a series of upgrades for the seven-seat XC90.





On sale now, the 2020 model year XC90 range is the first to offer Volvo’s new mild-hybrid engine range, in this case a diesel designated ‘B5’. This combines Volvo’s established 2.0-litre 235hp diesel engine with a 48-volt battery, a KERS kinetic energy recovery system and an integrated starter generator. The system improves fuel economy – by up to 15 per cent in real-world driving – and produces lower NOx emissions than the outgoing D5 XC90 it replaces.





Energy captured by the KERS system when the car brakes or decelerates is stored as electricity in the battery. This is used to supplement the engine’s performance when accelerating and to power ancillary functions such as the headlights and audio system. The technology will be applied to petrol engines in the XC90 line-up in the coming year.





The XC90’s T8 Twin Engine petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain has been revised, with an increase in the high-voltage battery’s capacity from 10.4 to 11.8 kilowatt hours. This increases the car’s electric-only driving range from up to 21.7 to a maximum of 28.6 miles – more than enough for an urban commuting journey.





The styling changes focus on detailing, with new grille and lower front bumper designs. The air intakes also have a fresh look and new alloy wheel designs have been introduced. All XC90 versions also now come with integrated roof rails and dual integrated exhaust tailpipes as standard.





Across the board, the XC90 is now fitted with two USB ports in the cabin as standard. Momentum-grade models add power adjustment for the front passenger seat and the T8 Twin Engine versions are now supplied with a purpose-designed bag to store the recharging cable.





The XC90 has a standard specification that features Sensus nine-inch multimedia touchscreen with voice-activated control, navigation system and access to the Volvo On Call connected services platform. City Safety equips the car with extensive systems to warn of and help avoid many common accident risks, and to provide optimum protection if a collision does happen. Other equipment fitted as standard includes a power-operated tailgate, LED headlights, a rear parking camera and keyless entry and start. Like every other new Volvo, the XC90 also benefits from a data SIM card, which provides access to up to 100GB of data for 12 months.













