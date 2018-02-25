Home » News » Volvo » 2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled

2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled

25 February 2018 14:33:29

Volvo strengthens its offensive in the premium segment with the introduction of the new V60 five-door, mid-size premium wagon.

The car was launched in its natural habitat – the driveway of a family home in Stockholm – highlighting Volvo Cars’ pedigree in family cars.

The new V60 shares Volvo Cars’ Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the award-winning new XC60 and four top-of-the-line 90 Series cars, which have been the collective force behind the company’s record-breaking global sales performance in recent years.

The SPA-based V60 introduces a luxurious interior, increased levels of space, advanced connectivity, plus Volvo Cars’ latest driver support systems and other safety technology.

In a first for the segment, customers can access the new V60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers car access via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership. Care by Volvo makes having a car as transparent and easy as having a cell phone.
2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled
2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled Photos

In the United States, the V60 will be available with T5 FWD, providing 250HP and T6 AWD powertrains providing 316HP.

A comprehensive list of safety features comes as standard, including advanced driver support systems known from the 90 Series and XC60, making the new V60 one of the safest cars on the road.

The City Safety with Autobrake technology uses automatic braking and detection systems to assist the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognize pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first, City Safety now also engages autobraking to mitigate oncoming collisions. 

The Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80 MPH – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The V60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further improves safety for people inside and outside the car.

Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected at all times.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles

2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled Photos (3 photos)
  • 2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled
  • 2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled
  • 2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION concept first images

    Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION concept first images

  2. World record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicle

    World record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicle

  3. 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio US pricing

    2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio US pricing

  4.  
  5. 2019 Subaru Ascent US pricing announced

    2019 Subaru Ascent US pricing announced

  6. 2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled

    2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled

  7. Volvo XC40 Inscription available in US

    Volvo XC40 Inscription available in US

Related Specs

  1. 1979 Volvo 262 Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A

  2. 1946 Volvo PV 60

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A

  3. 2000 Volvo S60 PCC Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs

  4. 2003 Volvo S60 R

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm

  5. 2002 Volvo ACC2 Concept

    Engine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Rolls Royce SUV to be called CullinanRolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...

Concept Cars

Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP ConceptKia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Zenvo to launch new model in GenevaZenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric ZoeRenault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...

Various News

Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLIIToyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...

Motorsports

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of ChampionsDavid Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com