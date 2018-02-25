2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled
25 February 2018 14:33:29
Volvo strengthens its offensive in the premium segment with the introduction of the new V60 five-door, mid-size premium wagon.
The car was launched in its natural habitat – the driveway of a family home in Stockholm – highlighting Volvo Cars’ pedigree in family cars.
The new V60 shares Volvo Cars’ Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the award-winning new XC60 and four top-of-the-line 90 Series cars, which have been the collective force behind the company’s record-breaking global sales performance in recent years.
The SPA-based V60 introduces a luxurious interior, increased levels of space, advanced connectivity, plus Volvo Cars’ latest driver support systems and other safety technology.
In a first for the segment, customers can access the new V60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers car access via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership. Care by Volvo makes having a car as transparent and easy as having a cell phone.
In the United States, the V60 will be available with T5 FWD, providing 250HP and T6 AWD powertrains providing 316HP.
A comprehensive list of safety features comes as standard, including advanced driver support systems known from the 90 Series and XC60, making the new V60 one of the safest cars on the road.
The City Safety with Autobrake technology uses automatic braking and detection systems to assist the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognize pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first, City Safety now also engages autobraking to mitigate oncoming collisions.
The Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80 MPH – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The V60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further improves safety for people inside and outside the car.
Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected at all times.
2019 Volvo V60 officially unveiled Photos (3 photos)
