2019 Volvo S60 - new video teaser

15 June 2018 05:43:57

Volvo will unveil the all-new 2019 Volvo S60 on June 20. The car will be based on the V60 platform and will share the design and the technologies we have already seen on the break model. 

Fans from all over around the world will be happy to see another video teaser with the upcoming 2019 Volvo S60. We don't know for sure, but the version which appears in the video might be the range topping "Polestar Engineered" one. 

As we previousy reported, the guys from Polestar will offer some interesting tweaks for the S60. That version will be based on the T8 Twin Engine variant and will feature more power (415 HP instead of 400 HP) and some dynamic improvements. 

Also the Polestar Engineered S60 will have Brembo brakes, Ohlins shock absorbers and some hardware derived from the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid performance coupe. 
 
 

