2019 Volkswagen Touareg available to order in UK
26 June 2018 15:58:50
The UK market will now have access to the Volkswagen flagship car. It is not the Phaeton limousine, already discontinued for some years. it is the brand new Volkswagen Touareg, the most advanced car in VW range.
The 2018 Touareg is the latest milestone in the largest product offensive in Volkswagen’s brand history. The global SUV range, led by the new car, now consists of the new T-Roc, the Tiguan, the new Tiguan Allspace, the new Atlas (USA) and its new sister model Teramont (China).
Debuting with efficient and potent V6 turbocharged engines the Touareg comes with an eight-speed automatic Tiptronic gearbox and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. In the UK, the car will initially be offered with a 286 PS 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel unit or, from the autumn, a 231 PS version of the same engine. A 340 PS 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine will be available to order in the UK in late 2018, with deliveries of that powertrain beginning in 2019.
In addition a plug-in hybrid drive with a system power of 367 PS is first planned for introduction in China. The exact launch date of the Touareg with plug-in hybrid drive in Europe has yet to be set.
With a torque peak of up to 600 Nm, the 286 PS 3.0 V6 TDI also showcases the new Touareg’s extensive towing capacity. Capable of hauling braked trailer weights of up to 3.5 tonnes, the new car also boasts the latest iteration of Volkswagen’s handy Trailer Assist technology to facilitate simple slow-speed manoeuvring.
The 3.0 V6 TDI with 286 PS (2,967 cc) generates its punchy torque peak of 600 Nm from only 2,250 rpm, and offers 42.8 mpg* on the combined cycle. 0-62 mph takes 6.1 seconds, and the Touareg’s top speed is 146 mph.
The new third generation Touareg is equipped with permanent all-wheel drive (4MOTION) mated to an eight-gear automatic Tiptronic gearbox with ‘shift by wire’ functionality.
Participating Volkswagen Retailers across the UK will offer the New Touareg with a finance offer from launch. Customers that opt for the Touareg R-Line with a 3.0-litre 286 PS TDI V6 through Volkswagen Financial Services’ Solutions Personal Contract Plan¹ will receive a deposit contribution of £3,000 at 3.3 per cent APR representative. That results in a monthly payment of £499.00.
Starting price is £55,095 in the UK.
