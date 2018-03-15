Home » News » Volkswagen » 2019 Volkswagen Jetta fuel efficiency improved
2019 Volkswagen Jetta fuel efficiency improved
15 March 2018 18:44:00
|Tweet
Volkswagen is working hard to improve its reputation across the Ocean, after the Dieselgate scandal. The new generation Volkswagen Jetta is a major step in this direction, as the car comes with improved EPA-estimated fuel economy: 30 miles per gallon city and 40 mpg highway, for a combined 34 mpg, two mpg higher on the combined measure than the automatic transmission version of the current generation Jetta.
The gains begin with the Jetta’s exterior, which has been optimized for aerodynamic drag reduction. From early virtual modeling, every crease and curve of the new Jetta was studied for ways to reduce wind drag.
New to this Jetta are shutters in the front grille that close at certain speeds when the engine needs less airflow, and an “air curtain” design in the front bumper that lowers turbulence over the wheels. Underbody panels have been sculpted to help ensure suspension components don’t create unnecessary air obstructions, and the rear styling helps smooth the airflow further. All told, the refinements of the Jetta’s exterior reduce its coefficient of drag to a class-leading 0.27.
The 1.4-liter TSI engine from the EA211 family has also been optimized for further fuel efficiency, including a clutch-driven air conditioner that reduces pumping losses, a more efficient generator and a smoother-flowing grade of oil.
The stop/start system that is standard on 2019 Jettas with an automatic transmission shuts off the engine at appropriate times, is designed to help to reduce fuel consumption in stop-and-go traffic by as much as 6 percent.
Another major boost comes from the new 8-speed automatic transmission, which provides a wider band of drive ratios that allow more efficient running at higher speeds That power will hit the pavement through a new selection of low rolling-resistance tires that reduce resistance by up to 25 percent without sacrificing handling.
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in S, SE, R-Line, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the second quarter of 2018. The R-Line trim features sportier styling, exclusive interior and exterior design elements, R-Line badging, and the XDS electronic differential.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
A new teaser picture with the upcoming Volkswagen Touareg - this time it hides under cover
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai
-
Volkswagen teases a new global SUV which will be slotted under the current Tiguan
Volkswagen Caddy reaches 2 million milestone in Polish factory
Volkswagen to build more batteries for its future electric cars
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2005 Volkswagen Jetta RG-TEngine: Golf R32 V6, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhpN/A
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...