2019 Volkswagen Jetta fuel efficiency improved

15 March 2018 18:44:00

Volkswagen is working hard to improve its reputation across the Ocean, after the Dieselgate scandal. The new generation Volkswagen Jetta is a major step in this direction, as the car comes with improved EPA-estimated fuel economy: 30 miles per gallon city and 40 mpg highway, for a combined 34 mpg, two mpg higher on the combined measure than the automatic transmission version of the current generation Jetta.
 
The gains begin with the Jetta’s exterior, which has been optimized for aerodynamic drag reduction. From early virtual modeling, every crease and curve of the new Jetta was studied for ways to reduce wind drag.

New to this Jetta are shutters in the front grille that close at certain speeds when the engine needs less airflow, and an “air curtain” design in the front bumper that lowers turbulence over the wheels. Underbody panels have been sculpted to help ensure suspension components don’t create unnecessary air obstructions, and the rear styling helps smooth the airflow further. All told, the refinements of the Jetta’s exterior reduce its coefficient of drag to a class-leading 0.27.
The 1.4-liter TSI engine from the EA211 family has also been optimized for further fuel efficiency, including a clutch-driven air conditioner that reduces pumping losses, a more efficient generator and a smoother-flowing grade of oil. 

The stop/start system that is standard on 2019 Jettas with an automatic transmission shuts off the engine at appropriate times, is designed to help to reduce fuel consumption in stop-and-go traffic by as much as 6 percent.

Another major boost comes from the new 8-speed automatic transmission, which provides a wider band of drive ratios that allow more efficient running at higher speeds That power will hit the pavement through a new selection of low rolling-resistance tires that reduce resistance by up to 25 percent without sacrificing handling.

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta will be available in S, SE, R-Line, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in the second quarter of 2018. The R-Line trim features sportier styling, exclusive interior and exterior design elements, R-Line badging, and the XDS electronic differential.


