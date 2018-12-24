2019 Volkswagen Golf Match launched in UK

Volkswagen Golf is already one of the most popular cars in the world. And it has even more potential with the newly introduced special edition. To be more precise, Volkswagen has enhanced the equipment of its perennially-popular Golf, with SE and SE Navigation trim levels now replaced by the new, even more generously-equipped Match specification.





In addition to the equipment standard on the outgoing SE and SE Navigation models, new Match specification Golfs now receive a new alloy wheel design, front fog lights, Discover Navigation and tinted rear windows as standard.





The additional equipment, in combination with a small price revision, mean that like-for-like, the Golf Match offers a saving of over £300 compared with the SE Navigation specification. In hatchback form, the Golf Match is priced at £20,510, equipped with Volkswagen’s efficient 115 PS 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.





The Golf Estate Match is priced at £22,385, and the spacious Golf SV Match at £22,745, meaning savings over similarly-engined models of over £400 for Golf Estate SE, and Golf Estate SE Navigation, and over £300 for Golf SV SE and SE Navigation.





Marking the car out externally are a set of new ‘Woodstock’ alloy wheels, 16 inch in diameter and diamond cut. Tinted windows are also included in the Match edition for added style and privacy, while standard-fit fog lights add safety and peace of mind in conditions where visibility is poor.





The Golf Match is available with a wide array of engine options, including the efficient 1.0-litre TSI 115 PS petrol engine; 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines with outputs of either 130 PS or 150 PS; and the 115 PS 1.6-litre and 150 PS 2.0-litre TDI diesel units.





Golf GTI Performance and R models will also receive keyless entry as standard on five-door models, as well as a rear view camera, and lane assist with dynamic – a £1,365 package of options.





The new Golf Match models are available to order now. Deliveries of the first examples of the Golf Match are expected to start here next month.









