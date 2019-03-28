2019 Volkswagen Arteon US prices announced

Volkswagen introduces an updated Arteon on the US market. The 2019 version of the car will start at $35,845 for the SE FWD model and $37,645 for the SE 4Motion. Built off the award-winning Volkswagen MQB architecture, the 2019 Arteon features a wide, planted stance, short overhangs and sleek coupe-like design.





The new Arteon will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, making 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The power is taken to the front wheels via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission; 4Motion all-wheel drive is available on every trim level. Arteon features a standard DCC adaptive damping system, which manages the suspension’s rebound and compression rates individually, helping to improve vehicle dynamics, and a standard Start-Stop system designed to help improve fuel efficiency.





The technology in the 2019 Arteon also includes a combination of both passive and active safety systems that are engineered to meet or exceed current crash regulations. These systems include eight airbags, including knee airbags for front passengers, and the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.





The Arteon also features a reactive hood. Using sensors to identify a collision with a pedestrian, the system helps to mitigate injuries caused by contact with hard points under the hood by firing small pyrotechnic charges at the hinges to raise the hood in the rear by about two inches.





The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will be available in SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in April.





The Arteon SE starts at $35,845 and features a standard four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0L TSI engine and front-wheel drive. Arteon SE with 4Motion all-wheel drive starts at $37,645. Standard exterior features include 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; standard LED headlights (with LED Daytime Running Lights) and taillights; chrome grille; frameless side windows with chrome window surrounds; and dual trapezoidal exhaust tips.













