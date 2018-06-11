2019 Vauxhall Combo UK pricing announced

Vauxhall is now ready to offer a new family car in UK with the introduction of the new generation Combo Life, a car that will arrive in showrooms in September priced from £20,530 on-the-road.





The Combo Life comes in two trims, Design and Energy, with Energy models available as either a five- or seven-seater. Customers can also choose between two wheelbases: standard and XL. Its diverse powertrain portfolio includes petrol and diesels with either manual or automatic transmission.





Priced at £20,530, the entry-level Design 1.2-litre (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual model features standard specification including air conditioning, DAB Radio with USB and Bluetooth audio streaming and 16-inch steel wheels with styled wheel covers.





Moving up the range, the Energy trim starts from £21,970 on-the-road for the five-seater 1.2-litre (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop 6-manual model. A high level of standard specification includes eight-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch alloy wheels and front and rear parking sensors. It is equipped with two rear sliding doors and can be ordered as a five- or seven-seater.





The Combo Life is fitted with technologies and driver assistance systems that are more commonly seen in the compact or SUV segments, such as Driver Drowsiness Alert, Rear View Camera with 180° bird’s-eye view, Head-up display, and IntelliGrip, as well as improved comfort features such as heated seats and a heated steering wheel.





Parking manoeuvres are made safer and easier by Advanced Park Assist and the Panoramic Rear-View Camera. The new Flank Guard system supports the driver while turning at low speeds, providing a warning when there is a risk that the flank of the vehicle will collide into an obstacle, such as pillars, barriers, walls or other vehicles. Flank Guard consists of twelve sensors that analyse the surrounding area and warn the driver though the infotainment screen if a potential collision is detected. The Combo Life is also equipped with IntelliGrip traction control for safer handling, while a heated steering wheel and heated front seats keep the chill at bay. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible infotainment systems with colour touchscreens, are available to keep drivers connected.









Tags: 2019 vauxhall combo, combo life, combo life prices, vauxhall combo, vauxhall combo life, vauxhall combo life uk pricing

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles