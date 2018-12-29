2019 Toyota Supra - leaked pictures

The 2019 Toyota Supra will be officially unveiled during the 2019 Detroit Motor Show, the event which will kick off in January.





But now, thanks to some good guys, the first unofficial pictures with the new generation Supra have been surfaced the web.





And it looks extremely good. The car comes with some design influences from the concept unveiled this year during the Geneva Motor Show and prepared by Gazoo Racing Team. There is a double-buble roof, a very aggressive front part and some impressive lines at the back.





Until now we know that the new generation Toyota Supra will be available with various engines, but the most powerful one will be borrowed from BMW. It is a 6 cylinder 3.0 liter petrol unit which will be able to deliver more than 300 horsepower.

Source: SupraMKV