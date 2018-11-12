Home » News » Toyota » 2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan - new teaser picture

2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan - new teaser picture

12 November 2018 10:54:38

A few months ago, Toyota unveiled the Corolla Hatchback and Corolla break, but now, the Japanese car manufacturer has a big surprise for its fans. We are talking about the all-new generation Corolla Sedan, a model which will be unveiled on 15 November during the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China. 

In order to seetle down with the fans, the Japanese car manufacturer decided to publish a new teaser picture with the Corolla Sedan. In the new teaser we have the chance to see a part of the headlights and the new full-LED daytime running lights. 

We have no official details about the engine line-up but we are pretty sure that the new Corolla Sedan will borrow all the units we have seen on the hatchback. As a result, the new Toyota Corolla Sedan will be available with a new 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 170 horsepower and 210 Nm peak of torque. The four-cylinder will send its power to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

