2019 Toyota Corolla Sedan - new teaser picture
12 November 2018 10:54:38
|Tweet
A few months ago, Toyota unveiled the Corolla Hatchback and Corolla break, but now, the Japanese car manufacturer has a big surprise for its fans. We are talking about the all-new generation Corolla Sedan, a model which will be unveiled on 15 November during the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China.
In order to seetle down with the fans, the Japanese car manufacturer decided to publish a new teaser picture with the Corolla Sedan. In the new teaser we have the chance to see a part of the headlights and the new full-LED daytime running lights.
We have no official details about the engine line-up but we are pretty sure that the new Corolla Sedan will borrow all the units we have seen on the hatchback. As a result, the new Toyota Corolla Sedan will be available with a new 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 170 horsepower and 210 Nm peak of torque. The four-cylinder will send its power to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1984 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline 4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 149.0 nm / 109.9 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2002 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2000 Toyota MR2 SpyderEngine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 158.6 nm / 117.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2001 Toyota MR2 TTE ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 192.4 kw / 258.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
Lincoln Black Label Navigator created for Jay Leno
Lincoln is popular for building one of the most luxurious and imposing SUV on the market: the Navigator. So, no wonder that Jay Leno wanted one in its ...
Lincoln is popular for building one of the most luxurious and imposing SUV on the market: the Navigator. So, no wonder that Jay Leno wanted one in its ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
First Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...