2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback recall in US
19 December 2018 18:03:49
|Tweet
Toyota is having some problems with the Corolla hatcback model sold in the US: The Japanese manufacturer decided to conduct a recall involving certain 2019 Model Year Corolla Hatchback vehicles in the United States. Approximately 3,400 vehicles are involved.
In the involved vehicles, there is a possibility the torque converter in the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) could fail. Under certain conditions this could result in a loss of motive power. Loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of crash.
For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the Direct Shift-CVT with a new one containing a new torque converter not affected by this issue at no cost to customers. Toyota is currently obtaining parts. Owners of all involved vehicles will receive direct notification via first-class mail by mid-February.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe US pricing announced
2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback recall in US
Nissan GT-R dedicated to Naomi Osaka
-
Hyundai Elantra owner reaches one million miles in just 5 years
BMW Group and Daimler AG to work together in car sharing
First teaser with a new crossover concept from Infiniti
Related Specs
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2003 Toyota Fine-S ConceptN/AN/AN/A
1984 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline 4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 149.0 nm / 109.9 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2002 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2000 Toyota MR2 SpyderEngine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 158.6 nm / 117.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los Angeles
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Pininfarina Battista is the official name for future Italian supercar
Pininfarina is one of the most prestigious designers in the world, but also a pioneer when it comes to electric cars. Automobili Pininfarina announced ...
Pininfarina is one of the most prestigious designers in the world, but also a pioneer when it comes to electric cars. Automobili Pininfarina announced ...
Market News
Ford Kuga, Ecosport and Edge reach record numbers in Europe
Ford believed in its range of SUV's launched in Europe, even though Ecosport had some difficult times at the beginning. Now, the Blue Oval can enjoy good ...
Ford believed in its range of SUV's launched in Europe, even though Ecosport had some difficult times at the beginning. Now, the Blue Oval can enjoy good ...
Gadgets
Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment to be introduced at CES
Audi already has technologically advanced range, with one of the most complex and attractive infotainment on the market. But this will not stop the Ingolstadt-based ...
Audi already has technologically advanced range, with one of the most complex and attractive infotainment on the market. But this will not stop the Ingolstadt-based ...
Various News
Honda Passport enters production in Alabama
Honda has a completely different range in the US. Passport is one of the most representative models sold across the Ocean. And now is produced in Alabama. ...
Honda has a completely different range in the US. Passport is one of the most representative models sold across the Ocean. And now is produced in Alabama. ...
Motorsports
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross T1 to compete in Dakar Rally
Mitsubishi is one of the biggest name ever competed in Dakar Rally. The Japanese brand has a long heritage when it comes to winning the difficult rally. ...
Mitsubishi is one of the biggest name ever competed in Dakar Rally. The Japanese brand has a long heritage when it comes to winning the difficult rally. ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...