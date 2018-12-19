Home » News » Toyota » 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback recall in US

2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback recall in US

19 December 2018

Toyota is having some problems with the Corolla hatcback model sold in the US: The Japanese manufacturer decided to conduct a recall involving certain 2019 Model Year Corolla Hatchback vehicles in the United States. Approximately 3,400 vehicles are involved.

In the involved vehicles, there is a possibility the torque converter in the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) could fail. Under certain conditions this could result in a loss of motive power. Loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of crash.
For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the Direct Shift-CVT with a new one containing a new torque converter not affected by this issue at no cost to customers.  Toyota is currently obtaining parts.  Owners of all involved vehicles will receive direct notification via first-class mail by mid-February.



