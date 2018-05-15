2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback launched in US
15 May 2018
It's been a while since Toyota sold its last hatchback in the US. Now, the Japanese manufacturer is back in the segment with the introduction of the new Corolla hatchback.
It’s lower (by 0.4 in.), wider (by 0.6 in.), and shorter (by 0.6 in.) than its predecessor, Corolla iM. It also has wider front and rear tracks, and a longer wheelbase.
Its hood sits two inches lower than before, affording passengers excellent forward visibility. The new frontal styling with a rounded nose and trapezoidal-shaped under grille is a further evolution of Toyota’s Under Priority Catamaran and Keen Look design philosophies.
From their supportive sport seats, front passengers are faced with a neat instrument panel that lends an open, harmonious feeling thanks to its 0.9-inch thinner upper surface and 1.7-inch wider center console dividing passengers.
At the center of the instrument panel resides a standard high-resolution 8-inch multimedia touchscreen. The center stack screen provides access to vehicle settings, audio controls, navigation, smartphone, and Entune 3.0 apps.
Front passengers’ hip points are lower (to 10.82 inches), and cushioning has been revised, which provides a more natural body posture and position for ideal access to the multifunction steering wheel, pedals, and gearshift. Such optimized seating allows passengers to enjoy Corolla Hatchback’s thrilling dynamics all the better. Front door storage solutions include cup holders capable of accommodating 24-ounce bottles and A4-sized documents. Not to be outdone, rear seats utilize updated cushioning to improve comfort and minimize fatigue. Furthering their convenience are upper door cup holders that accommodate 16-ounce bottles.
SE grade is equipped with single-zone automatic climate control, leather shift knob, and paddle shifters located behind the steering wheel. An electronic parking brake, three-door SmartKey system, automatic up/down windows, and two front USB outlets are standard as well.
XSE grade builds on SE’s amenity palette by including dual-zone climate control, combination leather (leather with mélange-like fabric) seating, heated front seats, and eight-way power driver’s seat. XSE’s instrument panel and doors receive unique stitching, and behind the multifunction steering wheel, a 7-inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) shows vehicle information, turn-by-turn navigation, and various vehicle settings (including those pertaining to Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, and Blind Spot Monitor).
The 2019 Corolla Hatchback has seven standard airbags and Toyota’s Star Safety System, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, Anti-lock Braking System, and Smart Stop Technology. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) is standard on XSE and available on SE. (Please note: BSM does not include Rear Cross Traffic Alert.) Corolla Hatchback also comes equipped with a standard backup camera.
