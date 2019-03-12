2019 Toyota Camry updates detailed
12 March 2019
Toyota is updating the current generation Camry for the 2019 year. The best sold four-door sedan in US wants to keep it top position.
The Camry continues to utilize TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), which represents a completely new strategy to the way the company designs, engineers, and packages its vehicles.
The Camry’s face is accentuated by a two-piece grille comprised of flowing thin and thick treatments – key elements of the Camry’s “Keen Look” design philosophy. The curvaceous 1.6-inch-lower aluminum hood sits neatly above the grille’s uppermost section which accommodates a commanding Toyota emblem. For the hybrid model, the emblem is tinged a distinct blue hue. This fashionable trifecta of grille, hood, and emblem blends flawlessly into the A-pillar, and produces a stance that is undoubtedly more aggressive than that of any predecessor.
The 2019 Camry has an unchanged exterior. By lowering the hip points of the occupants over the previous generation (0.8-inches in the front and 1.2-inches at the rear), and therefore their seating positions, the design team was able to reduce the car’s overall vehicle height by approximately one inch and incorporate a lower roofline, without sacrificing interior space.
Despite the increased use of high-tensile-strength sheet metal and hot stamping materials resulting in a lightweight body, further weight reduction has been achieved through the use of an aluminum hood, while construction techniques have led to the use of thinner body panels for the roof, hood, trunk lid, front and rear doors and front fenders when compared with the previous model.
Colors include Wind Chill Pearl, Ruby Flare Pearl, Brownstone, Galactic Aqua Mica, Super White, Celestial Silver Metallic, Predawn Gray Mica, Midnight Black Metallic, Blue Streak Metallic, and Supersonic Red. Camry XSE models will also offer a Midnight Black Metallic roof option mated to a choice of Blue Streak Metallic, Celestial Silver, or Wind Chill Pearl body colors.
The exterior palette will be mated to interior colors in either Ash, Macadamia, or Black. A sporty Cockpit Red interior is available on the XSE.
The Camry features Toyota’s latest in-vehicle information technology whose next-generation displays offer a unique level of integrated information with minimal distraction. It relays information through three available displays: a 10-inch color Head-Up Display (HUD); a seven-inch multi-information display within the instrument cluster, and an eight-inch audio/navigation/HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning).
Three powertrains will continue to be available on the 2019 Camry: They include a 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder D-4S gasoline engine and a 3.5-liter V6 with D-4S Fuel Injection, both of which are paired to an eight-speed Direct-Shift automatic transmission (8AT); and a next-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS II).
The 2019 Camry Hybrid is available in three grades, LE, SE, and XLE. In addition to its enhanced handling and driving performance, the hybrid version of the Camry achieves outstanding fuel efficiency with a best-in-class EPA-estimated mpg of 51 city/53 highway/52 combined on the LE grade, and 44 city/47 highway/46 combined on the SE and XLE.
All 2019 Camry’s have 10 standard airbags and Toyota’s Star Safety System, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, Anti-lock Braking System, and Smart Stop Technology. All Camrys also come equipped with a standard backup camera.
