2019 Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition available

Toyota will try to offer even more appeal to its Camry model, the sedan that is one of the best sold cars in the world. Even more popular than the Volkswagen Golf.





The special edition is celebrating the end of Daylight Savings Time and is called Nightshade Special Edition.





The 2019 Camry adds the Nightshade Special Edition package to the SE grade on which it’s based to give a blacked-out look that is sure to turn heads. Black 18-inch wheels and a black spoiler highlight this special edition package.

Additional exterior accents continue the theme in the form of black window molding, black mirror caps, a black shark fin, and black door handles, while black exterior Toyota emblems complete the Nightshade’s look.





The Camry Nightshade Special Edition will be available at dealerships in 2019 in colors Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver, and Super White.





The Camry Nightshade Special Edition will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show and be available for purchase in 2019.













Tags: 2019 toyota camry nightshade edition, toyota, toyota camry, toyota camry nightshade

