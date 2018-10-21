2019 Toyota 4Runner celebrates its 35th year
21 October 2018
If you want a car that can go almost anywhere in the US, you should consider one of the most capable cars Toyota has ever built. The 4Runner became one of the most popular choices when it comes to hard off-roading.
Since its introduction in 1984, Toyota 4Runner has built a reputation as an adventure vehicle. In those 35 years, 4Runner has evolved to offer more creature comforts, safety and tech.
For 2019, the 4Runner gains new Nightshade Special Edition which will offer buyers a package accented with black features that include 20-inch black wheels, black bumper and grille accents, and black interior trim on the steering wheel, center cluster, console panels and shifter.
Based on the Limited grade, Nightshade offers premium black accents such as black front and rear bumper spoilers, outer mirror and door handles, window moldings, rockers panels, door garnish, roof rails, black badging, black chrome front moldings, and even a black exhaust tip. Black 20-inch wheels are there also. Inside, black interior trim features include the steering wheel, center cluster and console panels, shift knob and shifter panel, and inner door grips. Nightshade is available in select colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Blizzard Pearl.
The 4Runner TRD Pro returns in 2019 with some significant changes, the most crucial being an all-new suspension package that includes 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shocks for impressive off-road performance. 4Runner TRD Pro also gains a TRD Roof Rack, standard JBL Premium Audio and moonroof, and an updated front skid plate with red TRD lettering.
The 4Runner offers the choice of 2WD, part-time 4WD with a 2-speed transfer case, or, in the Limited, full-time multi-mode 4WD with a 2-speed transfer case and locking center differential. All four-wheel-drive models offer a generous 9.6 inches of ground clearance. All 4Runner models come with a full-size spare tire.
The 4Runner features Toyota’s standard Star Safety System that includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with traction control (TRAC, or A-TRAC with 4WD), an Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Smart Stop Technology (SST) brake-override system.
Eight standard airbags include driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System, TAP (thorax, abdomen, pelvis) front seat-mounted side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags and all-row Roll-Sensing Side Curtain Airbags (RSCA).
