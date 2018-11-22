2019 Suzuki Vitara UK pricing announced

Along the new Jimny, Suzuki is also making some improvements for the current generation Vitara, already a best-seller across Europe. The 2019 version of the Vitara incorporates a new front face with redesigned grille and lower bumper and the rear lamps have now been redesigned with a distinctive LED display.





For the interior, a new seat trim design is utilised for the range and suede seat fabric is fitted on SZ5 models; the upper instrument panel is upgraded to a soft touch material and the instrument cluster now features a central colour information display.





A full standard equipment table for the Vitara range is listed at the end of this press pack and also on the media website.





Standard equipment for all Vitara models is comprehensive and the SZ4 model includes seven airbags, alloy wheels, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control with speed limiter, auto air conditioning and front and rear electric windows.





SZ-T adds new design 17-inch silver painted alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, white stitching for seat trim fabric, Smartphone link audio and navigation system.





Moving up to SZ5 adds LED Projector headlights, 17-inch polished alloy wheels, suede seat fabric, keyless entry with start button, Traffic Sign Recognition (also fitted on ALLGRIP models), blind spot monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual Sensor Brake Support and Panoramic sunroof.





The 2019 model is available in two new dual-tone colours which are Solar Yellow Pearl and Ice Greyish Blue. A total of 11 different shades are available in the Vitara range of which one is a solid colour, four are metallic finish and six are dual-tone metallic finish with Cosmic black roof colour.





The 1.0 BoosterJet SZ4 with 5 Speed Manual starts at £16,999. The most expensive version is the 1.4 BoosterJet SZ5 ALLGRIP with a 6 Speed Auto and 4x4 costs £25,649.









Tags: suzuki, suzuki vitara, 2019 suzuki vitara, 2019 suzuki vitara uk, uk pricing

