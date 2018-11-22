2019 Suzuki Jimny UK pricing announced

The small but rugged and off-road capable Suzuki Jimny is ready to tackle UK territory. The new generation Jimny is now available on the UK market from January 2019. Two model grades available from launch; SZ4 priced at £15,499, SZ5 priced at £17,999 with manual transmission and £18,999 with automatic transmission.





The more upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet enhance visibility from the windscreen, while the dipped driver and passenger window lines provide good visibility from the side windows. The front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps, with 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels fitted on the SZ5 model.





Six body colours will be available at UK launch including a new colour developed exclusively for the new Jimny: a high-visibility “Kinetic Yellow” designed to stand out in bad weather or when in use on rough ground worksites. Metallic paint is a £485 option with dual tone metallic paint available as a £650 option.





The new Jimny offers a much higher level of equipment than the previous model and SZ4 offers selectable 4WD with low ratio transfer, Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS), Air Conditioning, CD Tuner, Bluetooth connectivity, Cruise Control and front foglamps. Moving up to SZ5 adds 15-inch alloy wheels, LED Headlights, Climate Control, Navigation with Smartphone link, rear privacy glass, heated front seats and body coloured door handles.





Other functions included as standard equipment for both grades include Lane Departure Warning and weaving alert function which help the driver stay alert, and high beam assist supports relaxing and courteous night driving by automatically switching the high and low beams at speeds of 25mph and above.





The former 1.3-litre engine is replaced by a 1.5-litre unit in the new Jimny. It delivers higher torque than its predecessor with ample torque available at low revolutions which enhances driving performance especially while driving off-road where a low engine speed is often needed. Despite the increased displacement, it has smaller overall dimensions than the engine it replaces, with 15 per cent reduced weight, contributing to enhanced fuel efficiency.





The Jimny incorporates the four essentials for serious off-roading — a ladder frame, three excellent clearance angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring and part-time 4WD with low range transfer gear. Designed for professionals, it features ALLGRIP PRO.

















