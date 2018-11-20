2019 Suzuki Jimny priced in UK

The all-new 2019 Suzuki Jimny is now for sale in the UK. The new generation has a starting price of £15,499 for the SZ4 trim-level. If you are going for the SZ5 trim-level, you'll have to pay another 1,500 GBP, while the range-topping SZ5 with automatic transmission starts from £18,999.





The new Jimny generation retains its traditional Ladder-frame chassis for optimum off-road performance. But the body frame torsional rigidity is now 1.5 times higher than previous model which also enhances both on and off road performance.





New Jimny is 30mm shorter in overall length, 45mm wider and 20mm higher than previous model. The Allgrio Pro selectable four-wheel drive fitted as standard equipment. Also, the new Jimny is the most technically advanced generation until now. It has Dual Sensor Brake Support, Hill Descent Control, Lane Departure Warning, six airbags, and High Beam Assist all fitted as standard equipment. If you are going for the SZ5 trim-level you'll also get LED headlights as standard, 5-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, Climate Control, Navigation system with Smartphone Link, and heated front seats.





On the entry-level you can find air conditioning, cruise control, Dual Sensor Brake Support, CD player with DAB Radio, Bluetooth connectivity and front foglamps.





Under the hood of the new Jimny is a 1.5 liter petrol unit rated at 101 horsepower and it can be paired with a manual or an automatic transmission.

