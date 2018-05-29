2019 Subaru WRX US pricing announced

Subaru is updating one of its most important cars in the US range. The popular WRX benefits from many improvements, including some better equipped trim levels.





New for WRX this year is the SUBARU STARLINK 6.5 inch Multimedia Plus system that includes a 6.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha, Pandora and STARLINK Cloud Apps; Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; AM/FM stereo; single-disc CD player; SiriusXM All Access Radio and Travel Link and rear vision camera. Standard trim 2019 WRX models begin at $27,195.





Priced from $29,495, the 2019 WRX Premium now comes standard with the STARLINK 7.0 inch Multimedia Plus system with a 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha, Pandora and STARLINK Cloud Apps; Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; voice activated controls for phone; Near Field Communication; AM/FM stereo; single-disc CD player; SiriusXM All Access Radio and Travel Link (subscriptions required); and rear vision camera.





The WRX Premium also features 18-inch alloy wheels, all weather package that includes heated front seats and windshield wiper de-icer, fog lights and power moonroof. The WRX Premium is available with CVT transmission and SI-Drive engine performance management system along with steering wheel paddle shift controls. All WRX models with CVT come standard with the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology system.





Priced from $31,795, the WRX Limited comes standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and available Sport Lineartronic CVT. WRX Limited models feature 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar adjustment.





The WRX Limited has LED Steering Responsive Headlights as well as LED fog lights to help improve nighttime visibility. An option package that includes the STARLINK 7.0 inch Multimedia Navigation system with a 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and STARLINK cloud applications; Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity and audio streaming; SiriusXM All Access Radio, Traffic and Travel Link (subscriptions required); Near Field Communication; single-disc CD player; voice activated controls for phone and text; and voiced activated navigation powered by TomTom along with Harman/Kardon audio and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Cross Traffic Alert is available on WRX Limited 6MT models for $2,100. The CVT model adds Reverse Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist to this package, at a price of $2,400.





In addition to Keyless Access with Push Button Start, the Limited offers automatic LED headlight low and high beam height adjustment control as well as auto-on/off headlights linked with windshield wiper operation.













Tags: subaru, subaru wrx, 2019 subaru wrx limited, subaru wrx premium, 2019 subaru wrx us pricing

Posted in Subaru, New Vehicles