2019 Subaru WRX STI US pricing announced

Along with the standard version of the WRX, Subaru is also introducing some fresh updates for the WRX STI model, the performer of the segment.





Powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the WRX STI increases horsepower to 310 with the help of a new air intake and high flow performance exhaust. A retuned ECU and stronger pistons also contribute to the increased engine performance. The 6-speed manual transmission features a revised 3rd gear ratio which offer faster acceleration.





Standard handling technologies include Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control. The 2019 WRX STI pricing begins at $36,595.





The WRX STI standard trim is equipped with the STARLINK 7.0” Multimedia Plus system and the Limited trim is upgraded to the 7.0" Multimedia Navigation system. Additional highlights to the WRX STI include an STI Sport Design instrument cluster with LCD, Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH), auto-on/off headlights linked with wiper operation and Welcome Lighting. WRX STI also has auto LED low and high beam height adjustment control.





New for 2019 is the limited production of 250 WRX STI Series.Gray models. The model offers a Cool Gray Khaki exterior, exclusive Crystal Black Silica badging and foldable exterior mirrors as well as 19-inch alloy wheels with black finish. The Brembo brake calipers come in silver finish with black STI logo.





The interior features black Ultrasuede with Carbon Black Leather bolster and Ultrasuede steering wheel with red stitching. Handling for the WRX STI Series.Gray is upgraded with Bilstein® STI sport-tuned suspension featuring Bilstein dampers for the inverted-strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension. The limited edition also includes Recaro Seats with 8-way power driver’s seat and Keyless Access with Push-button start. The WRX STI Series.Gray is priced at $39,695.













