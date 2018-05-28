2019 Subaru WRX STI US pricing announced
28 May 2018 18:21:51
|Tweet
Along with the standard version of the WRX, Subaru is also introducing some fresh updates for the WRX STI model, the performer of the segment.
Powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the WRX STI increases horsepower to 310 with the help of a new air intake and high flow performance exhaust. A retuned ECU and stronger pistons also contribute to the increased engine performance. The 6-speed manual transmission features a revised 3rd gear ratio which offer faster acceleration.
Standard handling technologies include Active Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control. The 2019 WRX STI pricing begins at $36,595.
The WRX STI standard trim is equipped with the STARLINK 7.0” Multimedia Plus system and the Limited trim is upgraded to the 7.0" Multimedia Navigation system. Additional highlights to the WRX STI include an STI Sport Design instrument cluster with LCD, Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH), auto-on/off headlights linked with wiper operation and Welcome Lighting. WRX STI also has auto LED low and high beam height adjustment control.
New for 2019 is the limited production of 250 WRX STI Series.Gray models. The model offers a Cool Gray Khaki exterior, exclusive Crystal Black Silica badging and foldable exterior mirrors as well as 19-inch alloy wheels with black finish. The Brembo brake calipers come in silver finish with black STI logo.
The interior features black Ultrasuede with Carbon Black Leather bolster and Ultrasuede steering wheel with red stitching. Handling for the WRX STI Series.Gray is upgraded with Bilstein® STI sport-tuned suspension featuring Bilstein dampers for the inverted-strut front suspension and double wishbone rear suspension. The limited edition also includes Recaro Seats with 8-way power driver’s seat and Keyless Access with Push-button start. The WRX STI Series.Gray is priced at $39,695.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Subaru WRX STI US pricing announced
2019 Ford Mustang updates
2018 Peugeot 108 facelift introduced
-
Genesis Essentia Concept makes European debut
The new range Mercedes-AMG 53 will be available from August - the cheapest will cost 81.500 Euros
Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be available in the upcoming video game The Crew 2
Related Specs
2000 Subaru Impreza WRX S201 STiEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 353 nm / 260.4 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi RB320Engine: Boxer-4, Power: 235.6 kw / 316 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STi S204Engine: EJ20 Boxer-4, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 432.51 nm / 319 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2001 Subaru Impreza WRX STiEngine: Turbocharged Flat-4, Power: 208.8 kw / 280.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 373 nm / 275.1 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Market News
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Gadgets
Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Various News
Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...