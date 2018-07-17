2019 Subaru Outback US pricing

Along he new and improved Legacy, Subaru is also introducing on the US market the 2019 Outback. It is equipped with standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, 8.7-inch ground clearance, X-Mode, Hill Descent Control, Hill Holder and roof rails.





The 2019 Outback 2.5i is available in base, Premium, Limited and Touring trims; the 6-cylinder Outback 3.6R is available in Limited and Touring trims.





The Outback 2.5i, starting at $26,345, includes standard EyeSight and the updated STARLINK 6.5-inch Multimedia system.





Priced from $28,445, the Outback 2.5i Premium adds the All-Weather Package (heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer), dual- zone automatic climate control system, fog lights, 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support, 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and dash panel with silver stitching, auto-up/auto-down front windows, overhead console shower light, illuminated front inner door pull handles and foldable body-color side mirrors.





The Outback Premium and Limited trims feature as standard the SUBARU STARLINK 8.0" Multimedia Plus system. STARLINK Connected Services are available as an opt-in feature on Premium and above.





Options available for the Premium include Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Rear Gate, Power Moonroof, and the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation. The latter also features 12 Harman Kardon speakers and a Harman Kardon 576-watt equivalent amplifier.





The Outback 2.5i Limited is priced from $32,845 and increases luxury with perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, power rear gate, heated rear seat backs and cushions, rear-seat air conditioner outlets, 4-way power front passenger seat, 18-inch alloy wheels, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, fog lights, turn-signal side mirrors and woodgrain-pattern matte-finish interior accent trim. In addition to the options available for the Premium trim, the Limited also offers LED Steering Responsive Headlights.





The Outback 2.5i Touring, at a starting price of $36,795, is distinguished by low-profile roof rails in a silver finish along with lower body cladding accented by chrome Outback badging. A dark gray grille insert and 18-inch wheels with machined finish dark gray accents accentuate this model’s styling. LED Steering Responsive Headlights are also included.





Both the Outback Limited and Touring trims are also available as 3.6R models with the 256-hp 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine. The Outback 3.6R Limited has a starting price of $34,995; the 3.6R Touring is priced at $38,995.













