2019 Subaru Levorg updates detailed
15 May 2019 17:32:58
Subaru is not launching cars so often, but when it does is something important. The Japanese manufacturer improved its UK offer with the introduction of the 2019 Levorg model.
Levorg comes equipped with a 2.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine, refined exterior styling and a selection of interior upgrades including new safety technology.
Comfortable and capable around town and effortless on the motorway, Levorg’s new petrol engine is combined with Subaru’s Lineartronic CVT transmission and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive as standard. This Family Tourer also benefits from a fine-tuned suspension and responsive handling to deliver improved ride comfort and sheer driving enjoyment.
The front face has been revamped with a more refined front bumper, a sharper front grille and refreshed headlight and fog light designs. A newly designed 18” alloy wheel completes the exterior and, in addition to these visual enhancements, Levorg gains improved visibility with LED steering responsive headlights and LED fog lights.
Inside, there has been a variety of discreet style upgrades to the instrument panel, door trim and switches. Plus, there have been improvements to comfort with power adjustable lumbar support introduced on the driver’s seat.
Levorg features all of the infotainment and audio offerings you would expect in a Family Tourer. The 7 inch multifunction colour touchscreen is easy to use and contains Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, DAB radio, Bluetoothconnectivity and satellite navigation.
Priced at £30,995 OTR, Levorg will be available in six colours and will arrive in dealerships from July 2019.
2019 Subaru Levorg updates detailed Photos (1 photos)
